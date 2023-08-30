The Class C No. 4 Bishop Neumann softball team pulled out all the stops against Class C No. 10 Aquinas Catholic in a 10-2 win at Hackberry Park on Aug. 22. It was a great victory for the Cavaliers, who needed to rebound from a loss the prior day to Ashland-Greenwood.

“We got a lot of power in our lineup,” Bishop Neumann head coach Dave Brabec said. “We have to be more two-dimensional with our hitting where we can hit for power, but we also have to hit for average. Overall, it’s good, because it shows they have some grit and can come back and do their thing.”

Neumann started the game off a little slow and fell behind 2-0 after the top of the first.

Jill Johnson jump started the Cavaliers offense with a leadoff homer to center on the first pitch she saw. That was followed up by Adelyn Zwick singling to left field and then she stole home on a wild pitch to tie the contest up.

A single from Lizzie Lilly on a bunt and fielder’s choice put in play by Addison Sylliaasen scratched across two more runs for Neumann and gave them a 4-2 advantage.

Ana Fisher and Isabelle Stuhr got the Cavaliers off to a great start with back-to-back singles to start the third. Tagging up and getting home later in the inning was Fisher on a fly out from Emma Reitz to left field.

The wheels came off for Aquinas in the bottom of the fourth when Stuhr doubled to center driving in Ela Lanik and Bridget Whitney.

Next up in the order was Grace Ryan who sent a ball to deep right field. The Monarchs outfielder had a beat on the ball and looked like she was going to catch it. As luck would have it, the ball fell out of her glove and landed over the fence for a three-run shot.

Leading Neumann with one hit and three RBIs was Ryan and Stuhr had two hits and two runs batted in. All driving in one run for the Cavaliers were Reitz, Sylliaasen, Lilly and Johnson.

Starting the game and pitching five innings, giving up two earned runs and striking out 10 batters was Sylliaasen.

The day prior on Aug. 21, Neumann went on the road to take on Ashland-Greenwood. Behind a solid pitching performance from Sofia Dill, the Bluejays were able to shut out the Cavaliers 3-0.

All three runs for A-G came in the second. After that inning, Sylliaasen was locked in and held the Bluejays scoreless. She ended up going six innings gave up no earned runs and set down nine batters on strikes.

Neumann started this week off with a game at home against Wayne on Aug. 29. They played at Fort Calhoun at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 31.