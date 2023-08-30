RAYMOND — In an exciting home opener on Aug. 25, the Raymond Central football team fell to the Arlington Eagles 27-21 in double overtime at home. This is the second year in a row the squads have played a great game to start the season with the Mustangs knocking the Eagles off at the end of the game last year in Arlington.

It was the Eagles who put up the first points on the scoreboard with a 45-yard touchdown run. They tried to go for two points, but the Warriors were able to stop them, keeping the score at 6-0 in favor of Arlington.

Following the touchdown, Raymond Central marched down the field to the one-yard line. Kyle Peterson took the handoff and finished off the drive with a score.

On the extra point attempt, Dawson Potter was able to connect, giving the Mustangs a 7-6 lead heading to the second quarter.

Big plays continued to fuel Arlington’s offense in the second quarter when they broke loose for a 49-yard touchdown run. This time the Eagles were able to convert on the two-point try, which put them up 14-7 at halftime.

Neither team found the end zone again until the fourth quarter when Arlington scored from one yard out. The Eagles were also able to make the extra point, which put the Eagles ahead 21-7.

A few plays later, Raymond Central was able to get a big play of their own, when Wyatt Jelinek completed a 70-yard pass to Reid Otto for a score. Potter ran the ball in for two which pulled the Mustangs back within six points at 21-15.

To close out regulation, Raymond Central was able to tie the game when Potter caught a 12-yard pass from Jelinek.

Instead of kicking the extra point, the Mustangs made the decision to go for two. It ended up costing Raymond Central when they failed to get into the end zone.

After both teams didn’t score in the first overtime, the game went to double overtime where Arlington won the game with a 23-yard touchdown pass.

Completing eight passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns was Jelinek. Otto and Potter ended up with 72 and 53 yards receiving and one touchdown apiece.

Rushing for 37 yards on the ground and scoring once was Peterson.

Philip Karpov racked up 10 tackles for the Mustangs and Potter had seven tackles and an interception. Also getting seven tackles was Kaden Parde and Lennox Starr earned five tackles.

Raymond Central plays at Class C-2 No. 9 Malcolm on Sept. 1. The Clippers defeated Yutan in overtime 34-28 in their season opener.