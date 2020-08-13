MEAD – Members of the Mead School Board met inside the high school commons area on Monday night less than 48 hours before the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Mead Superintendent P.J. Quinn and first year Principal Darin Kovar addressed the board again on the plan to safely re-open the school.
Kovar talked with the board about the orientation held for preschool, kindergarten and seventh grades last week.
Twenty-two kids are enrolled in the preschool program, 20 in kindergarten and 17 seventh graders will attend school in Mead this year.
Kovar said that the sentiment among parent and students was a positive one.
“I got an overwhelming sense of support from the parents. They are happy that the kids will be back in school and are supportive of our plan we have for their kids,” Kovar stated.
Quinn and Kovar attended an ECNC conference meeting last week where administrators and activity directors discussed what attending sporting events is going to look like this fall.
With COVID-19 protocol left up to each individual school, Quinn and school board members made the decision that anyone attending a volleyball match at Mead High School must wear a mask.
“It’s really unlikely that we will be able to achieve social distancing in the gym,” Quinn said.
Football fans who want to sit in the bleachers during football games will also be required to wear a mask.
Those attending the game and choose not to sit in the bleachers and can achieve six feet of social distance will not be required to wear a mask.
Quinn did say that sports fans attending games this fall are going to have to be flexible and open to different protocols at each high school they attend.
“One school may require masks and one may not. One may limit attendance and one may not,” Quinn stated.
All of the volleyball games will be aired live online and Quinn is working to make that happen for football as well.
More information can live streaming can be found online.
