LPNNRD sets property tax rate

WAHOO – For the sixth year in a row, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District will maintain the same property tax request.

On Sept. 13, LPNNRD approved a tax request of $3,480,715, as it has been for the last five years.

While the request has stayed the same, the property tax rate did change a bit. The district’s property tax levy rate for the 2021-2022 fiscal year is $0.03344902 per $100 valuation which is a $0.00038142 difference from the previous fiscal year.

“The levy is basically just a computation of the valuation and what we›re asking,” General Manager Eric Gottschalk said in August.

Starting at the beginning of the new fiscal year, LPNNRD will also be moving forward with a new insurance carrier. The new firm, FNIC, will have a somewhat substantial increase in premium.

The former insurance company the district was very happy with, Gottschalk said, but ultimately decided that it was going to remove itself from covering agencies like the district for liability reasons.

In other business, the board of directors also reviewed the long range plan for the district. The plan is currently in draft form and will be up for consideration at the next LPNNRD meeting on Oct. 11.