Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from MON 3:49 AM CDT until MON 4:30 AM CDT Sep 14, 2026 Sep 14, 2026 Updated 10 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Saunders County Until 4:30 AM CDTWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for central Saunders County. A severe thunderstorm is moving east at 20 mph and is expected to impact the area until 4:30 AM CDT.Affected Areas:MalmoColonWoodcliffWhat to Expect:Quarter-size hailStorm moving east at 20 mphImpacts: Potential damage to vehicles from hailSafety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes. People are also reading… How to watch: Huskers vs. Bowling Green today Tornadoes possible in Omaha as warm and cold fronts clash Monday A last-minute flight change gave United passenger a lifetime he nearly lost Kearney teens on electric scooter hurt — one severely — in collision with car Nebraska's new gameday shuttles making changes after initial hiccups Go Big Thread! 402threads brings Husker gear to Gateway Mall Court moisture, slipping ends Nebraska volleyball's Wrigley Field match experience 'An absolute ball of joy' — Uncle remembers Clarks teen who died in e-bike accident After making debut on depth chart, Nebraska defensive end Mac Markway retires Brother and sister die in two-vehicle crash near Bennington How Volleyball Day in Nebraska inspired a 'volcano' of outdoor matches in America — now, Wrigley Field Which school has the best school spirit? Vote for your favorite Just: A magical night for Nebraska volleyball at Wrigley Field — until reality threw a curve How to watch Nebraska football vs Bowling Green: Time, TV channel Nebraska’s Quinn Clark makes good on Matt Rhule’s blocked-punt challenge When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Tornadoes possible in Omaha as warm and cold fronts clash Monday Storms sweeping through eastern Nebraska on Monday could turn severe by late afternoon or evening, bringing the potential for strong winds, ha… Severe Thunderstorm Warning until MON 4:30 AM CDT Severe Thunderstorm Warning with Large Hail for Northeastern Saunders County Until 4:30 AM CDT Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Lincoln proposes alternatives to Good Government charter amendments Nebraska football replicates 2001 tunnel 25 years later Nebraska football replicates 2001 tunnel 25 years later Highlights: Lincoln Southwest defeats Lincoln Southeast 26-23 Highlights: Lincoln Southwest defeats Lincoln Southeast 26-23 U.S. Rep. Mike flood recaps his David City visit U.S. Rep. Mike flood recaps his David City visit