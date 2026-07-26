Alert Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Jul 26, 2026 Jul 26, 2026 Updated Jul 26, 2026 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT MondayWhat’s Happening:An Extreme Heat Warning remains active with dangerously high heat index values expected to reach up to 115. The warning is in effect until 10 PM CDT Monday.Affected Areas:Portions of east central NebraskaPortions of southeast NebraskaWhat to Expect:Heat index values reaching up to 115.Hot conditions will persist into Tuesday, but heat indices will decrease by 10-20 degrees. Impacts:Increased risk of heat-related illnesses.Potential for heat exhaustion and heat stroke, especially for vulnerable populations. People are also reading… Former Nebraska tight end announces medical retirement from the NFL New Crepe House restaurant opening in downtown Lincoln A 6 a.m. call, a 7:30 commitment: Averi Bridges details her pledge to Penn State Pete Buttigieg says NE-02 candidate Denise Powell will deliver ‘a future that is better’ Recent real estate transactions in the Lincoln area Caitlin Clark’s flopping isn’t just annoying – it’s becoming dangerous | Opinion Nebraska quarterback ranked middle of the pack in college football Teacher accused of sexual assault, child enticement held on $250K bond Nebraska tight end Carter Nelson entering 2026 healthy and ready Former Nebraska lineman Teddy Prochazka embracing 'Coach P' role for Elkhorn South frosh Nebraska football representatives announced for Big Ten Media Days Nebraska extends offer to four-star offensive tackle Nebraska focusing on defense with latest scholarship offer Nebraska offers one of the top offensive tackles in the class of 2028 ESPN predicts the record of Nebraska football in 2026 Safety Tips:Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated.Stay in air-conditioned environments when possible.Avoid sun exposure and take frequent breaks if working outdoors.Check on relatives and neighbors, especially the elderly or those without air conditioning.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning until MON 9:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 9 PM CDT Monday Extreme Heat Warning until MON 10:00 PM CDT Extreme Heat Warning in Effect Until 10 PM CDT Monday Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Athletes race in the Ironhawk Juniors Triathlon Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets Kadin Hoger grilling at the encampment on Williamson and South Baldwin streets People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer People gather at the site where Corey Ruiz was fatally shot by a police officer Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3 Williamson Street memorial site holds strong on day 3