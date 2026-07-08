Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from WED 8:37 PM CDT until WED 9:15 PM CDT Jul 8, 2026 Jul 8, 2026 Updated 15 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms Bringing Strong Winds to Eastern Nebraska This EveningWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of east central Nebraska until 9:15 PM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving southeast at 30 mph.Affected Areas:Northwestern Sarpy CountySouthern Washington CountySoutheastern Dodge CountyDouglas CountyNortheastern Saunders CountyWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mph.Severe thunderstorms near Bennington, Elkhorn, Valley, Waterloo, and Flanagan Lake around 8:40 PM CDT.Storms reaching Omaha and Standing Bear Lake by 8:45 PM CDT.Potential impact on Boys Town, Benson, Zorinsky Lake, Millard, and surrounding areas shortly thereafter. People are also reading… Former Husker wrestler AJ Ferrari arrested in North Platte Bronze eagle sculpture created for America 250 goes up at the Buffalo County fairgrounds Nebraska commit announces he is officially 'shutting down' recruitment Grand Island police don't believe assault suspects knew Matthew Bishop Ex-Husker wrestler Ferrari accused of assaulting pregnant woman in Lincoln Nebraska quarterback commit named a top prep transfer for 2026 season McKewon: In Big Ten full of elite QBs, Anthony Colandrea needs to stay on right side of 'toxic' Nebraska football to host major 7-on-7 tournament at Memorial Stadium It might not be fair, but Christian Pulisic's legacy is on the line this World Cup Rescuers comb Venezuelan quake rubble, thousands reported missing Omaha port authority, backed by $30M state grant, amasses property for ‘innovation district’ 'Faith in humanity restored:' Motorcylists turn birthday wish into lasting memory Improper disposal of fireworks blamed for west Omaha house fire Department of Justice has questions for Youneses about $4.6M in PPP program loans Omaha man, 19, takes plea deal in Benson homicide Impacts:Damage to roofs, siding, and trees is possible.Potential travel disruptions along Interstate 80 between mile markers 440-454 in Nebraska and near mile marker 1 in Iowa.Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away by strong winds.Avoid areas near windows during the storm.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Sam GIS Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner Townhall Investigations video appears to show Osborn staffer mentioning Graham Platner State Poet Crossing the Plains State Poet Crossing the Plains Beatrice City Council Beatrice City Council