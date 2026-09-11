Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until SAT 12:00 AM CDT Sep 11, 2026 Sep 11, 2026 Updated 6 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorm Warning Expiring, Gusty Winds PossibleWhat’s Happening:The severe thunderstorm warning for east central Butler and northwestern Saunders counties will expire at midnight CDT. The storm has weakened and moved out of the warned area.What to Expect:Gusty winds are still possible with the thunderstorm.Impacts:Potential for brief power outages due to gusty winds.Minor travel disruptions possible.Safety Tips: Secure loose outdoor objects to prevent them from being blown away.Stay indoors and away from windows during gusty conditions. People are also reading… Court moisture, slipping ends Nebraska volleyball's Wrigley Field match experience Go Big Thread! 402threads brings Husker gear to Gateway Mall A last-minute flight change gave United passenger a lifetime he nearly lost Just: A magical night for Nebraska volleyball at Wrigley Field — until reality threw a curve How Volleyball Day in Nebraska inspired a 'volcano' of outdoor matches in America — now, Wrigley Field Kearney teens on electric scooter hurt — one severely — in collision with car Police identify Omaha man who died of apparent self-inflicted gunshot in standoff Ahead of Wrigley, Chicago mayor catches Nebraska volleyball fever with record crowd 'Bigger and better every year': Nebraska volleyball fans turn Wrigleyville into Sea of Red Gibbon man rammed in the head by a bull How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs South Dakota State: Time, TV Three-and-out: Quick takes ahead of Nebraska football vs. Ohio Injury sidelines Nebraska middle blocker Andi Jackson for DePaul match Man in west Omaha standoff dies of self-inflicted gunshot wounds, police say How to watch Nebraska volleyball vs. Missouri: Time, TV channel When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Highlights: Lincoln Southwest defeats Lincoln Southeast 26-23 York King Gloystein Nomination York King Gloystein Nomination First responders take part in Memorial Stadium stair climb First responders take part in Memorial Stadium stair climb Nation of Patriots carries flag, helps veterans Nation of Patriots carries flag, helps veterans