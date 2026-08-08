Alert Special Weather Statement until SAT 2:30 PM CDT Aug 8, 2026 Aug 8, 2026 Updated 3 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Strong Thunderstorms Bringing Gusty Winds to Butler and Saunders CountiesWhat’s Happening:Strong thunderstorms are impacting east central Butler and southwestern Saunders counties. These storms are moving east at 25 mph and will continue through 2:30 PM CDT.Affected Areas:WahooCerescoMeadWestonIthacaMalmoLake Wanahoo Recreation AreaWhat to Expect:Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph.Torrential rainfall that may cause localized flooding. Impacts:Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects.Possible localized flooding on roads and low-lying areas. People are also reading… Elm Creek community gathers in vigil for teen victims of crash Nebraska football in the mix for four-star offensive tackle Police say 4 Omaha teens went on crime spree at Lincoln Target, Super Saver, Dick's Nebraska football continuing to focus on particular position in 2028 McKewon: Matt Rhule gave Dana Holgorsen the 'pieces' — time for Nebraska's OC to cook Game and Parks investigating drowning of 7-year-old boy at Lake Mac Nebraska volleyball star unsure of future after this season Nebraska football has clean bill of health for four key starters Nebraska receives votes in preseason edition of US LBM Coaches Poll A 6 a.m. call, a 7:30 commitment: Averi Bridges details her pledge to Penn State Nebraska coach Matt Rhule reveals identity he wants for team in 2026 Nebraska tight end target has revealing quote on recruitment Police looking into money missing from Grand Island youth sports club Regional air traffic control issues disrupt flights at Eppley, other Midwest airports Indiana, Notre Dame got hosed, SEC got too much love in coaches poll | Hot takes Safety Tips:If outdoors, seek shelter inside a building.Avoid driving through flooded roadways.When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video ‘A real airport’ will debut with new Lee Bird terminal ribbon-cutting Drew Fausett performs "Tough Times" Drew Fausett performs "Tough Times" Sewer Increase.mp4 Sewer Increase.mp4 Kearney sig story Kearney sig story