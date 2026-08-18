Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning from TUE 1:59 AM CDT until TUE 3:00 AM CDT Aug 18, 2026 Aug 18, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds Moving Through Southeastern NebraskaWhat’s Happening:The National Weather Service in Omaha has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 3:00 AM CDT. Severe thunderstorms are moving southeast at 50 mph.Affected Areas:Lancaster County, NESouthwestern Saunders County, NENorthern Gage County, NEWhat to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphSevere thunderstorms currently located from 4 miles east of Dwight to 3 miles northwest of DorchesterStorms expected near Valparaiso, Malcolm, Raymond, and Emerald by 2:05 AM CDTApproaching Lincoln, Lincoln Airport, and Pioneers Park around 2:10 AM CDT People are also reading… Former Nebraska quarterback plays in NFL preseason loss Former Nebraska football coach named archenemy of old Big 12 rival Former Nebraska cornerback leaves the Cincinnati Bengals for Hollywood Anthony Colandrea only Husker to make top 150 player list Nebraska safeties coach ready for return to college football Grand Island lawyer pleads not guilty to second-offense DUI Nebraska volleyball red-white live updates, stats and highlights Leader of Nebraska’s embattled Medicaid program resigns Omaha police identify woman killed in fiery crash on Interstate 80 Ex-Husker assistant Chuck Love seeks dismissal from Ashley Scoggin lawsuit Nebraska football reveals new black alternate jerseys for 2026 Could Tarik Skubal go home to Tigers? What history says about MLB rental stars Her family was watching TV. They had no idea an armed man was hiding inside the house. Man hospitalized after Westroads shoplifting chase, standoff at North Omaha home Scottsbluff airport board weighs SkyWest, Denver Air Connection bids Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesHazardous driving conditions on Interstate 80 between mile markers 390 and 414Safety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protectionAvoid travel if possible, especially on affected stretches of Interstate 80When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Council member Chuck Haase comments on Humane Society Kearney ESL class Kearney ESL class Sights and Sounds: York’s East Hill Park Hosts Back to School Bash Sights and Sounds: York’s East Hill Park Hosts Back to School Bash Brownell Talbot starts new school year with renovations to historic campus Brownell Talbot starts new school year with renovations to historic campus