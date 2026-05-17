A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 9:15 PM CDT for Sarpy, Eastern Douglas, Southeastern Saunders, and Cass Counties. Thunderstorms are moving northeast at 50 mph.
Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.
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Tornado Warning in Effect Until 8:30 PM CDT with Potential for Quarter-Size Hail
Severe Thunderstorms with Damaging Winds and Hail Expected Until 7:30 PM CDT
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