Alert Severe Thunderstorm Warning until WED 5:00 AM CDT Aug 12, 2026 Aug 12, 2026 Updated 9 hrs ago Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Severe Thunderstorms with Strong Winds and Hail Early MorningWhat’s Happening:A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 5:00 AM CDT. Thunderstorms are moving east at 40 mph, bringing hazardous conditions.Affected Areas:Northeastern Madison County, NECuming County, NESouthern Wayne County, NEColfax County, NEEastern Platte County, NEWestern Dodge County, NESoutheastern Pierce County, NEWest central Thurston County, NENorthern Butler County, NENorthwestern Saunders County, NEStanton County, NE What to Expect:Wind gusts up to 60 mphNickel-sized hailStorms near Columbus, Stanton, Winside, and Leigh around 4:15 AM CDTStorms near Clarkson and Richland around 4:20 AM CDTStorms near Howells and Pilger around 4:25 AM CDTStorms near Schuyler around 4:30 AM CDT People are also reading… Elm Creek community gathers in vigil for teen victims of crash Nebraska legend announces dementia diagnosis in Hall of Fame speech Game and Parks investigating drowning of 7-year-old boy at Lake Mac Nebraska football hires new director of player of development Nebraska football continuing to focus on particular position in 2028 Omaha police identify woman killed in fiery crash on Interstate 80 Regional air traffic control issues disrupt flights at Eppley, other Midwest airports County chair sues Nebraska Democratic Party, alleging retaliation for reporting sex harassment After another defeat, Dodgers hope Skubal, Snell can snap team out of funk Nebraska football to get visit from blue-chip defensive end in October Bellevue man, 20, gets lengthy prison term after killing 21-year-old man One dead following single-vehicle crash in south Omaha Nebraska tight end target has revealing quote on recruitment Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce accused of minimizing role in steakhouse lawsuit Food recalls keep growing. Eggs, lettuce, soup and more affected Impacts:Potential damage to roofs, siding, and treesPossible power outagesTravel disruptions due to strong winds and hailSafety Tips:Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for protection.Avoid windows and stay indoors until the storm passes. When to Check Back:Monitor weather.gov or wahoo-ashland-waverly.com/weather for updates. This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data. Local Weather Get the daily forecast and severe weather alerts in your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Construction continues on new $33 million Gretna Community Complex Elm Creek vigil Elm Creek vigil Girls from Kearney Catholic at Elm Creek vigil Girls from Kearney Catholic at Elm Creek vigil Kearney yarn bombing Kearney yarn bombing