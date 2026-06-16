Top Story Spotlight Community journalism meets a new kind of search Jun 16, 2026 Jun 16, 2026 Updated 12 hrs ago 0 Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Local journalism moves fast.kAm$E@C:6D[ A9@E@D 2?5 G:56@D 2C6 AF3=:D965 @? k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>QmH29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>k^2m E9C@F89@FE E96 52J] ~G6C >@?E9D 2?5 J62CD[ @FC D:E6 92D 8C@H? :?E@ 2 566A 2C49:G6 @7 =@42= C6A@CE:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ :?7@C>2E:@?]k^AmkAm(6 H2?E C6256CD E@ 36 23=6 E@ BF:4<=J 7:?5 E96 :?7@C>2E:@? E96J ?665[ 5:D4@G6C C6=2E65 C6A@CE:?8 2?5 C6G:D:E DE@C:6D E96J >2J 92G6 >:DD65] %92EVD H9J H6VC6 :?EC@5F4:?8 2 ?6H D62C49 762EFC6 7@C DF3D4C:36CD 2E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>QmH29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>k^2m 56D:8?65 E@ 96=A C6256CD 6IA=@C6 @FC ;@FC?2=:D> >@C6 62D:=J]k^Am Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio kAm%96 762EFC6 2==@HD DF3D4C:36CD E@ D62C49 E@A:4D[ BF6DE:@?D[ A6@A=6 2?5 :DDF6D 2?5 BF:4<=J 7:?5 C6=2E65 =@42= C6A@CE:?8 2?5 4@>>F?:EJ 4@G6C286 7C@> @FC 2C49:G6D]k^Am People are also reading… Nebraska football wide receiver target cancels weekend visit Nebraska football adds talented wide receiver to class of 2027 Insiders name Nebraska running back a breakout player for 2026 season Nebraska recruiting target commits to different Big Ten team Nebraska offensive lineman JuJu Marks leaves football team The G.O.A.T. soon will occupy former Wonderbowl site Dan Oborn hosts roundtable with Omaha small business owners 24-year-old Lincoln mother killed in semitrailer crash ID'd Tiny town Weston defies the odds, is celebrating 150 years Nebraska flips Missouri linebacker commit Caleb Green Nebraska volleyball lands in-state middle blocker Shayla Rautenberg South Fork Fire grows to more than 23,000 acres, threatens Fort Robinson, Crawford Inflation and rising costs claim Nebraska craft beer giant Zipline LFR investigating grenade found at Lincoln Goodwill store Goodwill opens new thrift and donation center in north Lincoln kAm%@ ECJ :E[ G:D:E k2 9C67lQ9EEAi^^H29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>QmH29@@\2D9=2?5\H2G6C=J]4@>k^2m 2?5 FD6 E96 Q(92E 2C6 J@F =@@<:?8 7@CnQ D62C49 32C 2E E96 E@A @7 E96 A286] p4E:G6 DF3D4C:36CD >FDE 36 =@8865 :? E@ 2446DD E96 762EFC6]k^AmkAm%96 8@2= :D D:>A=6i 96=A C6256CD BF:4<=J 7:?5 E96 4@>>F?:EJ :?7@C>2E:@? 2?5 C6A@CE:?8 E92E >2EE6CD >@DE E@ E96>] u@C DF3D4C:36CD[ :E :D 2?@E96C H2J E@ 6IA=@C6 J62CD @7 ECFDE65 =@42= ;@FC?2=:D> 2?5 DE2J 4@??64E65 E@ E96 DE@C:6D[ :DDF6D 2?5 6G6?ED D92A:?8 @FC 4@>>F?:EJ]k^Am kAm(6 9@A6 J@F 7:?5 E9:D ?6H 762EFC6 FD67F=] %92?< J@F 7@C C625:?8 2?5 DFAA@CE:?8 =@42= ;@FC?2=:D>]k^Am 0 Comments Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Papillion's Shadow Lake gets new owner, which plans new tenants Shadow Lake Towne Center in Papillion has a new owner in New York-based DLC, which acquired the open-air retail space this month. Omaha man arrested in connection with Ralston homicide A man wanted in connection with the slaying of a 29-year-old man that occurred outside of a Ralston convenience store was arrested Saturday in… Oil tank fire southwest of Wilcox shows need for specialized firefighter training No firefighters were injured, but they now must learn the ins and outs of fighting oilfield fires. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio | All Of Our Podcasts Recommended for you Watch Now: Related Video Making volcanoes at Power Camp Gov. Jim Pillen addresses Omaha FBI arrest connected to UFC fight plot Gov. Jim Pillen addresses Omaha FBI arrest connected to UFC fight plot Nebraska Humane Society president on new wellness center Nebraska Humane Society president on new wellness center Gov. Jim Pillen addresses Omaha FBI arrest connected to UFC fight plot Gov. Jim Pillen addresses Omaha FBI arrest connected to UFC fight plot