RAYMOND — “Do your best, try your hardest.”

These are the words CB Moudry echoed to his boys in whatever endeavor they took on. His youngest son Trent Moudry, a senior at Bishop Neumann, lives by that every day as he continues to excel in athletics and the classroom after his dad lost a battle with a severe illness back in November of 2022 and passed away.

“He was my biggest fan,” Trent Moudry said. “He coached me ever since I was in Pre-K and all the way up. He would just tell me to always try my hardest.”

One of the biggest things that has helped for Trent since his father’s abrupt passing has been his faith. That and his family have given him the strength to fight each day in the midst of pain and suffering.

“For me, my faith was the biggest thing that kept me going through it all,” Moudry said. “When he passed I was sitting there right in the room and my uncle and I looked at the time and it was 6:55. We wondered if it had any meaning. The more I thought about it, I realized six was my brother’s baseball number and 55 is my football number. If that’s not a testament that God is real, I don’t know what is.”

Following CB’s passing, Trent returned to the wrestling mat in the winter coming off a sophomore year where he got fourth at 195 pounds at state. He was determined to improve upon his finish from the previous year and dedicate the season to his dad.

At the State Wrestling Tournament in February, Moudry did exactly that and mowed through the 195-pound weight class in Class C and reached the finals. In a high scoring state title match, Trent fell just short of winning to two-time defending state champ Ryan Gabriel by a 10-8 decision.

Gabriel was from Ord High School, which was the same high school CB wrestled at and graduated from back in the 1980s.

“It was a super emotional moment,” Moudry said. “Me and my mom shed some tears because that was me and my dad’s biggest bonding time. He absolutely loved wrestling and in my sophomore year I just wanted to place at state, because he never did. To come back in my junior year and get runner-up was absolutely unbelievable. I could definitely feel him there.”

On top of being a great athlete, Trent also excels in the classroom and as a leader inside the school. He stated that it was always engrained in him by both his parents to work hard in everything that you do.

“He just supported me in whatever I did,” Moudry said. “He always made sure I did all my homework. His one-liner always was ‘Do your best, try your hardest.’ That is something that has always been locked in my brain because he wanted me to do that in whatever it was whether it was academics, faith or sports.”

This season Moudry looks to continue to be a leader in his final year of high school football for the Cavaliers. Coming into 2023 he already has offers from Division II football programs Sioux Falls and Southwest Missouri State.

On top of Moudry, Neumann has a strong core of upperclassmen returning from a team that went 8-2 a year ago and were the C2-2 District Champions.

“The goal is definitely to win a State Championship,” Moudry said. “We have some good seniors and that just trickles down to the rest of the team. We are really gelling well and we are just really put together. In terms of Coach Roberts, I couldn’t say enough good things about him. He is such a good dude.”

Also on the coaching staff for the Cavaliers as Assistant Coach is Trent’s bother Garret. He is excited to learn from him and hopes to make his dad proud in his senior season.

“I just know it is going to make me go even harder,” Moudry said. “I know he will be watching and I am really hoping to prove something this year.”