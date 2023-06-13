CEDAR BLUFFS – Free meals are available to all children age one to 18 at specific sites across Nebraska.

Meals are available to children through the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP), a U.S. Department of Agriculture program. The attached 2023 Summer Food Program Sites list shows the sponsors, dates, and times that meals will be available to all children.

Summer Food Program sites open to the community include Cedar Bluffs Public School, 110 E. Main, through June 29, Monday to Thursday.

Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8 a.m. and lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A number of camps and programs are also offering free meals to those children who are enrolled. Contact organizations in your area that may be offering camps or other enrolled activities.

Text “FOOD” or “COMIDA” to 304-304 for the latest information about SFSP sites near you.