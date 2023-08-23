Waverly — Over the past few years, the Waverly Football Program has been building to get to the point where they can compete for a Class B State Championship. With a good core group of players back, the Vikings believe this is their year to do exactly that.

“I am really excited for this group,” Waverly head coach Reed Manstedt said. “We have a lot of talent this year and I would say we are as deep as we have ever been in terms of depth. Some years you are hoping you don’t get hit by the injury bug, whereas this year we are trying to figure out how we are going to get all the guys on the field.”

Leading the charge on the offensive side of the football will be a dominant tailback duo of Evan Kastens and Aden Smith. Last year, Kastens rushed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns and Smith gained 478 rushing yards and found the end zone five times.

These two players will be a huge help for the Vikings, who are starting a new quarterback and replacing some starters on the line heading into this season.

“We will be starting a new quarterback in Nolan Maahs,” Manstedt said. “Having those tailbacks back will be a nice security blanket for him. Those guys were two we knew going into the season would be really talented playmakers and I think they will build on it this year.”

On defense, Waverly is going to have a one-man wrecking crew at linebacker in Drew Moser. According to Manstedt, he is the team’s best overall player and is someone the Vikings offense continuously has problems stopping in practice.

Look for him to make the jump into an All-State caliber type of player as a senior.

“Drew is just a really good football player,” Manstedt said. “He is one of those guys that our offense struggles to block and most teams want to run away from him. He is just physical, tough and smart and definitely someone we are going to rely on up front defensively.”

Once again the Vikings will be given no favors with a tough schedule. They take on Elkhorn, Norris, York and Scottsbluff, who all enter the 2023 season inside the Top 10 in Class B.

In order to get through the grind of the regular season, Manstedt believes his group will have to continue to show up each Friday night.

“It seems like everyone in Class B has a tough schedule,” Manstedt said. “Because of the size of the class, it’s hard to hide from anybody in Class B. There are some really good teams on the schedule and we know we have to come out and play each night. If we have an off night, it doesn’t matter who we play, it could hurt us.”

As the Vikings prepare for the regular season, they are focusing on putting themselves in a position where they get home football games in playoffs rather than having to go and win on the road. They know they can compete with anybody in Class B, it just comes down to not beating themselves on any given night.

“Winning is obviously the ultimate goal and we talked to the seniors about how critical it is to get home playoff games,” Manstedt said. “It’s really hard to win on the road in the playoffs and that home field advantage is a big deal. Another thing we are focusing on is not hurting ourselves. If we don’t beat ourselves we are going to be a pretty tough team to beat.”

The Vikings hit the road for their first game of the season at 7 p.m. on Friday against Class B No. 7 Elkhorn.