WAHOO — It’s closing in on a year since the Saunders County Board of Supervisors signed a $10.8 million contract with Motorola to upgrade its 911 emergency radio system that has long caused headaches for first responders.

Since last August, a top priority has been for the board to determine where the system’s 300-foot radio towers should go — a task that has proved easier said than done.

Through structural analyses, property negotiations and flight path interferences, the board seems to be zeroing in on the three remaining sites that have had question marks.

Two existing towers in the southern part of the county — near Ceresco and Valparaiso, respectively — have been crossed off of the list of possibilities and replaced by potential sites that could house brand-new, county-owned towers.

The previously considered towers would have come with a monthly lease payment that the board figured would add up over time. They determined it would make more sense to build their own towers that could then be rented to other communications companies.

“It’s kind of no-brainers to go new and big and we have our own and we can lease the spots,” Board Chairman David Lutton said at the April 18 board meeting

Since the board set its sights in that direction, County Emergency Manager Terry Miller has found two sites with willing property owners and locations that have been approved by the consulting firm that has guided the board through the radio system installation process.

At the June 6 board meeting, Lutton ordered the County Attorney’s office to prepare purchase agreements for the two sites to be reviewed in board committee meetings.

The last site to be determined is for the Wahoo tower. The board had initially hoped to build the tower on the northwest corner of the 15th and Hackberry streets intersection, but Wahoo city zoning regulations do not allow radio towers in residential areas.

The Saunders Medical Center’s land — owned by the county — just southeast of Wahoo, was thought to be a strong candidate. It may still be, but medical center officials are reluctant to have a radio tower built at the site, according to SMC CEO Julie Rezac, because a tower could impede the hospital’s growth in the future.

However, Rezac said at the June 6 meeting that a private donor affiliated with the hospital has expressed interest in helping the county pay for a different site.

“They want to see the hospital grow,” Rezac said. “As the hospital, we can’t purchase the land under current regulations, but I do know there’s someone out there who’s interested in having the conversation…”

The board has scoped out a site just west of town with a property owner willing to sell the acre or so necessary to build a tower. Lutton asked that Rezac meet with the board’s building and grounds committee to discuss the possible private contribution.

Lutton said he hoped the board would be able to make final decisions on the towers at the June 13 meeting.