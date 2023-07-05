WAHOO — During what Wahoo Utilities General Manager Ryan Hurst called “the year of contracts” for the city’s utilities department, he proposed to the Wahoo City Council on June 27 an amendment to the city’s contract with Weston prescribing the utilities services Wahoo provides to the village.

Since 1993, Wahoo has provided certified water and wastewater services, as well as operation and maintenance services to Weston’s water and electrical systems, Hurst explained. When the interlocal agreement between the municipalities was created, Weston agreed to pay flat monthly fees of $250, $350 and $450 for electric, water and sewer services, respectively. Those rates have not changed in the 30 years since.

“I think you guys can imagine, since 1993, pay and prices have changed a lot,” Hurst said.

The static monthly rates have meant the city has not received payment enough to cover the salaries of the city employees providing services to Weston.

“On electrical alone, I think we were subsidizing over $11,000 just on our normal hours last year in 2022,” Hurst said.

The new contract — drafted by Hurst and City Attorney Jovan Lausterer and modeled off of other interlocal agreements with Mead and Malmo — would change the amount Weston pays Wahoo to an hourly rate, at $50 an hour for labor and $50 an hour for certain equipment.

“All of that is set and established, and we will renew that annually and make adjustments as we make cost-of-living adjustments,” Hurst said.

Because the city was not breaking even on its services to Weston, Hurst said he has been “hesitant” to perform preventative maintenance on the village’s electrical infrastructure, which he said is in need of attention.

“But once this contract is executed, we will probably start some tree-trimming and maintenance on their system,” he said.

Hurst brought the new contract to the attention of Weston’s village board last month, and the board will vote whether to approve the contract at its July meeting. However, Hurst said there will be no room for negotiation on the contract following approval from the city council.

“All we’re doing is charging exactly what it costs us with certain employees,” Hurst said. “They’re great neighbors, and we are more than happy to continue providing those services, but I think we don’t want at all to subsidize them through our rate-payers eating those costs.”

In other council news, the council at its June 27 meeting made the first move toward annexing a piece of land that the city has relied on for decades but still lies outside of city limits.

At the June 27 Wahoo City Council meeting, the council approved the first reading of an annexation ordinance that will bring the Wahoo water tower site into the city’s boundaries.

City Administrator Melissa Harrell said at the meeting that she hadn’t realized the site was outside of city limits. If she had, she says the city would have made a move to annex the site in 2021 in concert with its annexation of the adjacent land becoming the North Highlands subdivision.

“It was built in ‘77, so, before my time,” she said.

Harrell also said the city has been receiving complaints from residents of City View Apartments due to unfixed maintenance issues. Harrell said she has been in contact with the complex’s owner, who said he is struggling with cash flow. In the meantime, the city is looking into having someone mow the grass on the property.

Finally, Harrell reported the Wahoo Planning Commission’s receipt of a filing for the second phase of the North Highlands subdivision, consisting of the remaining lots that the city approved in the development’s original preliminary plat. The filing acts as the project’s final plat and will go before the planning commission in August.

“There’s not going to be a lot of infrastructure because a good majority of that was installed with phase one,” Harrell said.