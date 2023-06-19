EAGLE — Nearly every small town has an annual community celebration, often spread out over multiple days. In Eagle, all of the excitement is packed into one.

June 24 is Eagle Fun Day, which returns this year with a schedule full of events aimed at bringing the town together.

“That’s really what we want to do is create community and activities for the whole community to do,” said Tracy Masek, a member of local nonprofit Eagle Vision’s board of directors, which puts on Eagle Fun Day.

Events throughout the day include a craft fair, an all-day sand volleyball tournament and a three-hour bingo session hosted by Eagle American Legion Post 197. Masek hosts the “Rev Up Eagle Car & Bike Show,” which starts at 10 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. The show typically draws classic American muscle cars and coupes of all kinds. But this year, Masek is expanding the show to welcome all “non-street” cars.

“Pedal cars to race cars to go-karts to four-wheelers,” Masek said. “I mean, we’re looking for anything, so that’s kind of a new thing that I’m excited to see what it brings.”

The big parade is at 2:30, and if last year’s jungle-themed edition is any indication, participants will go all-out for the rock ‘n’ roll theme. Masek said she would not be dressed up as any specific rocker. With a theme that could encompass anything from The Beach Boys to Metallica, it’s open to interpretation, she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of fun going on, and we’ve got guitars ready to get the floats ready to go and lots of bright colors,” she said.

Another new experiment for this year will fall into the two hours from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. when the Eagle Park is designated for “Kids Activities.” This year, that means a “pingpong drop” where thousands of pingpong balls are dropped into the tennis court and kids search for the lucky balls that can be redeemed for prizes. A magician will be nearby to blow some minds, too.

At 8 p.m., the street dance at Bailey’s Local will open, with headlining act GhettoBlaster — which plays hip-hop classics — performing at 9 p.m. The day’s climax, the fireworks show, will follow at 10 p.m. And then Eagle’s king and queen will be announced.

It has all the makings of a fun day for the books. Masek is ready for it, and she hopes her Eagle friends will be, too.

“We want to have a lot of people out there and just bring community, so we hope that everybody has a good time,” she said. “Hope for good weather and a good time.”

A full schedule of the day’s events can be found by searching for “Eagle Vision” on Facebook.