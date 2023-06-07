CERESCO — As eastern Nebraska struggles through the worst drought in at least a decade, Ceresco is feeling the effects as well.

Last week, the Village of Ceresco announced on its Facebook page that it would be enforcing mandatory water restrictions. Effective June 1, residences with odd-numbered addresses are only allowed to water on odd calendar days, while even-numbered addresses should only water on even calendar days.

The village’s restrictions come as other area communities, like Waverly and Lincoln, have enacted voluntary water conservation efforts as the aquifer that sources Lincoln’s water sits at 65% of its capacity and the Platte River flows at its lowest level since 1956, said Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Director Liz Elliott in a Friday press release.

The National Weather Service in Valley said while the area did see rain last week, it was not enough to replenish water supply. Conditions in the next two months may not improve either, as the weather service’s one-month and three-month forecasts both show equal chances of below-average or above-average precipitation.

According to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s drought monitor, about half of Saunders County is in an “exceptional drought,” while the other half is in an “extreme drought.”

Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Valley, said areas in exceptional drought could experience significant crop and pasture losses, extremely high fire danger and water shortages.

Ceresco’s water restrictions are meant to prevent water consumption from exceeding the available supply, to prevent usable water storage from being greatly reduced, and to prevent widespread water pressure problems.

The Lincoln Journal Star contributed to this report.