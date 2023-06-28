The Wahoo Medicine Man Junior Blues improved their record to 15-4 on the year with a pair of victories at home against Omaha Roncalli 7-3 and Nebraska City 8-0 on June 20 and 21.

Against Roncalli, Wahoo did fall behind early by a score of 2-0. They battled back to tie the game with two runs of their own in the bottom of the fourth.

With one out, Kaden Christen was walked and then Cody Hesser singled on a hit to the second baseman. On the wild throw to first, Christen got home and Hesser moved up to third.

Next through the line was Carson Sabatka, who singled to left field driving in Hesser.

In the top of the fifth, Roncalli grabbed the lead back with one run. The score remained 3-2 until the sixth when the Blues tacked on five runs.

The half inning started for Wahoo with Hesser and Sabatka singling. Bo Osmera bunted into a fielder’s choice that plated one run and tied the contest back up.

Two batters later with the bases loaded, Alex Borchers was walked which gave the Blues the lead. A ground out from Eli Emerson and then a single by Alex Barry increased Wahoo’s edge out to 6-3.

The final run for the Blues was driven in by Jace Kaminski on a sacrifice fly to right field which scored Borchers from third.

Roncalli got two baserunners on in the top of the seventh, but they failed to score as Wahoo went on to win by four runs.

Getting at least one hit with one run batted in were Kaminski, Hesser, Sabatka, Osmera, Borchers, Emerson and Barry. Gage Meyer pitched five innings as the starter with one earned run surrendered and five strikeouts and Barry went two innings, gave up no runs and set down two batters on strikes.

Following that win, the Blues returned home the next day to take on Nebraska City. Behind a shutout from Sabatka, Wahoo was able to pull out an 8-0 victory.

Right away the Blues got on the board with one run in the bottom of the first. Kaden Christen was driven in by Hesser, who doubled to center.

The next run was scored in the bottom of the third when Christen tripled to right field knocking in Jack Van Slyke. Sam Marxen then doubled to left field scoring Christen and Hesser, which increased Wahoo’s edge up to 4-0.

The Blues were able to bring the eight run rule into effect in the bottom of the fifth inning when they tacked on the final four runs. They were driven in by singles from Marxen and Barry to center field.

Finishing with two hits and four RBIs was Marxen. Hesser had two runs batted in with two hits and Barry and Christen both had one hit and one RBI.

Sabatka pitched five innings, surrendered no runs and struck out six batters.

To close out the week, Wahoo hit the road to play Omaha Concordia on June 22. A three run sixth innings powered the Blues to a 9-7 victory.

With two on and two out, Van Slyke and Borchers drove in the three runs with a double and single to center.

Ending the contest with two hits and five RBIs was Van Slyke and Christen had one hit and two runs batted in. Closing the game out with three hits and one RBI was Borchers.

Marxen started the game and pitched 4.1 innings, gave up two earned runs and had four strikeouts. Coming on for 1.2 innings with no earned runs given up and one strikeout was Barry.

This week Wahoo traveled to their League Tournament at Mount Michael on June 27 through June 29. They also have a road game at Waterloo/Valley at 5:30 p.m. on June 30.