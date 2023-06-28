CERESCO — Ceresco recreation enthusiasts have been excited on social media in recent weeks by the thought of a new running and biking trail being installed in and around town.

Property owners along the proposed route, however, have had an opposite reaction.

At the Ceresco Village Board of Trustees’ May meeting, the board was informed of a grant opportunity that would help the village pay for a trail system. Money is available through the federal Recreational Trails Program and is administered locally through the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.

Soon after that meeting, Ceresco’s official Facebook page shared an image of a proposed route, designed by village board member Justin Eggleston.

The route generally follows the village’s outer boundaries, with a spur running along 2nd Street, Ashland Road and Precinct Road.

At the June 15 Ceresco Planning Commission meeting about a dozen citizens and property owners voiced concerns about the trail, including how the trail’s land would be acquired, the hours the trail would be open and the types of recreation that would be allowed. Those against the trail greatly outnumbered those in favor.

While the deadline to apply for the grant money is approaching in September, the planning commission voted at the meeting to recommend that the village board do further research on the possibility of a new recreational trail.

The two sides of the issue were more equally represented at the village board’s June 20 meeting, according to Village Clerk Joan Lindgren. Trail supporters said they would jump at the option to walk, run or bike on a protected trail, off the street and away from cars. Lindgren said many citizens walk south of town along gravel roads.

“Obviously, it’s not safe, but that’s what they do because it gets them out of town,” Lindgren said.

Kim Nelson, who attended the board meeting in support of the trail, said she would love to have a safe place to walk with her grandchildren.

“It allows kids a safe path to ride their bikes and walk,” she said. “It would give them something additional to do where it’s safe, instead of riding on the street.”

She said while property owners’ concerns are valid, all of the planning for a new trail is in the early stages, and the route could change. Or the idea for a trail could be nixed altogether.

“It’s all just very preliminary, as far as where it’s going to be and end up,” Nelson said.

To move toward answering some of the public’s questions, the village board voted to form a committee with citizens and board members that would look into possible routes that would be agreeable to property owners.

“Hopefully, this committee is going to be able to work out details, like, ‘Well, where should (the trail) really go?’” Lindgren said.

She said the committee’s goal would be to prepare a proposal and application to submit the project for federal grants next year.

Nelson said she hopes to be a member on the trail committee when it forms. She would expect to be working with committee members with different perspectives on the topic.

“And that’s what we want,” she said. “That way we can put together something for everyone and hopefully come up with a great solution.”