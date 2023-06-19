Central Community College Spring Honor Lists GRAND ISLAND – Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the President’s and Dean’s honor lists for the 2023 spring semester.

Students on the President’s Honor List earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the Dean’s Honor List earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

Area students earning a spot on the President’s Honor List include Madisen Jelinek of Linwood and Emily Hebenstreit of Yutan.

Area students earning a spot on the Dean’s Honor List include Meghan Riha and Brianne Steager of Brainard, Amanda Horner of Ceresco and Nicole Buresh of Dwight.

CCC-Columbus students receive scholarshipsCOLUMBUS – About 110 new and returning students have received scholarships for the 2023-24 academic year at Central Community College-Columbus.

Local students include the following.

Meghan Riha of Brainard, Columbus Chamber Ag Committee Scholarship; Meghan Riha of Brainard and Haley Johnson of Prague, EducationQuest Foundation Scholarship; Brianne Steager of Brainard, Pro-Am Golf Tournament Scholarship and Grace Farmer of Bruno, Paul Rebrovich Memorial Scholarship.

College of Saint Mary awards 189 degrees to spring graduatesOMAHA – College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 189 students during spring Commencement on May 20. Fourteen students received certificates.

Area graduates include Taylor Buhr of Ashland, Practical Nursing Certificate and Macy Homes of Wahoo, Bachelor of Science in Biology, Magna Cum Laude.

Iowa State University announces spring semester 2023 Dean’s ListAMES, Iowa – More than 9,800 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

Area students include Isaac Anderson White of Valparaiso and Sarah Marie Schuelke of Waverly.

Morningside University announces spring 2023 Dean’s ListSIOUX CITY, Iowa – Morningside University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Chris Spicer announced the 446 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

The Dean’s List recognizes Morningside students who achieve a 3.67-grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.”

Area students include Carly VonRentzell of Ashland, Grace Lange of Waverly and Conor McAllister and Alexis Spier (4.0) both of Yutan.