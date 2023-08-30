YUTAN — It was about as solid of a start to the season as the Yutan volleyball team could have asked for when they took on Class C-2 No. 8 Johnson County Central and Class C-2 No. 10 Elmwood-Murdock at home on Aug. 24. The Chieftains were able to knock off the Thunderbirds in straight sets and then held on to beat the Knights 2-1.

Yutan began the triangular against a JCC squad with a lot of hype surrounding them coming into the season. The Chieftains were able to keep their first match jitters in check and held on to win 25-16 and then 25-15.

“You know you’re always nervous about the first game and we saw them this summer, so we knew they were a really solid team,” Yutan head coach Jodi Bierman said. “We were just hoping their nerves would be calm and we did have some shaky moments, but we did enough to keep them in check.”

In the first set against JCC, Yutan trailed 10-9 when Mylee Tichota came up with a kill off the left side. A few plays later, the sophomore followed it up with a kill in the middle that made it 13-11 in favor of the Chieftains.

From that moment on, Yutan got on a roll and outscored the Thunderbirds 11-5 the rest of the way. Ending the set with a kill for the Chieftains was Gabi Tederman.

To start set two, Mylee Tichota and Gabi Tederman got a pair of kills that gave Yutan an 11-9 edge.

The Chieftains continued to put the pressure on JCC with precision passing and ball placement to the finish line. This helped Yutan knock off the Thunderbirds by 10 in the second set and earn the 2-0 sweep.

“That was huge,” Bierman said. “We worked a lot on passing and we can still work to improve it more. We knew if they were in system we would have a lot more to process from a defensive perspective and they would have the capability to put the ball away.”

Coming through with five kills, three aces, six digs and a .286 hitting percentage was Maura Tichota. Gabi Tederman had six kills and six digs and Mylee Tichota registered four kills and dug out 14 balls.

In the back row, McKenna Jones came up with four aces, 14 assists and four digs and Bella Tederman served up three aces.

Next on the docket was a match later in the night with another rated foe in E-M. Each set was back and forth, but in the end, it was the Chieftains who pulled out the 24-26, 26-24 and 25-23 victory.

Playing a huge role in Yutan getting by the Knights was Gabi Tederman who had 13 kills and 16 digs. Jones also had a stellar match with 28 assists and eight digs.

At the net, Mylee Tichota had nine kills and seven digs and her sister Maura ended up with six kills, 11 digs and three aces.

The Chieftains played at Syracuse on Aug. 29. They will be at Saunders County rival Cedar Bluffs at 6:00 p.m. on Aug. 31.