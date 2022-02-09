 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cedar Bluffs third graders are world-class readers
WORLD-CLASS READERS: Patty Brousek’s third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory. The students placed 22nd out of 1,229 classes.

CEDAR BLUFFS – Patty Brousek’s third-grade class at Cedar Bluffs Elementary School participated in a worldwide reading competition sponsored by Read Theory.

Read Theory is an online reading comprehension assessment tool for students. This program is a supplemental program that allows students to read narrative, informative, or informational literary passages and answer corresponding comprehension questions, while tracking student performance and reporting progress to teachers.

Brousek’s third-grade students placed 22nd out of 1,229 classes. There were 39,621 students in grades 1-12 involved in the competition.

During the competition, knowledge points for correct answers were tripled. Brousek’s students earned 57,954 points while reading 1,017 passages.

