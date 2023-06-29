WAHOO- Hundreds of Softball fans from around the state descended upon the softball complex at Hackberry Park in Wahoo for the annual Cavalry Softball Tournament on June 23 through June 25. Cavalry is the youth softball program formed by Bishop Neumann High School.

In total, there were five divisions that included 8 and Unders, 10 and Unders, 12 and Unders, 14 and Unders and 18 Unders.

The only local team in the 18 and under bracket was WDSA. They went 2-1 in Pool A and lost 6-2 to the Pool B Champions Central City Stampede on Sunday in the semifinals.

Both Cavalry and WDSA 14 and Unders made the gold bracket on Sunday by both going 2-1 in pool play.

The two squads faced each other in the semifinals with Cavalry picking up an 8-5 win over WDSA. In the title game, Cavalry came up just short by a final of 4-3 against the Wayne Dirt Devils.

In the 12 and Unders Bracket, Ashland dominated WDSA Blue 11-1 to reach the title game of the gold bracket. The Bluejays competed hard but fell short 13-11 against Nebraska Venom Marxsen in the championship game.

During pool play, Ashland went 3-0 and put up 36 runs in three games played.

WDSA Gold 12 and Unders took home the title in the silver bracket with a 2-0 mark on Sunday. They defeated Columbus Havoc 12-6 in the semifinals and then knocked off Central City Stampede 1-0 in a low scoring title matchup.

Taking second place in the 10 and Unders gold bracket was the WDSA Gold 12 and Unders. They started Sunday by beating Central City Stampede 4-0 and then lost 6-5 to the Lincoln Rockets in the finals.

Earning a runner-up finish in the 8 and Unders bracket was Cavalry. They first beat WDSA Gold 8-5 and fell 11-0 against Tractorhouse-Burkey in the first place game.

In the opening round of the 8 and Unders bracket, the second seed WDSA Gold defeated the third seed WDSA Blue 10-1.

Congratulations to all the area softball squads who competed so well against a top notch competition field and good luck at the state competition.