Rep. Don Bacon’s grand opening of a Saunders County Congressional office Friday in Wahoo included local elected officials and residents from Wahoo, Ashland and surrounding communities.

Saunders County Supervisor John Zaugg and Wahoo Mayor Jerry Johnson both spoke during the ribbon cutting, stressing their appreciation for a local office, which is located at 543 Linden St., Wahoo, Nebr. 68066. Bacon spoke on being accessible to constituents in the rural county.

“We wanted to make sure constituents in Saunders County had a central location where they can stop by to request assistance navigating federal programs such as social security, veteran benefits, Medicare or offer feedback over a cup of coffee,” said Bacon. “Our staff is looking forward to spending time in the community.”

Bacon was also joined by Matt Vickers, a Member of Parliament from Great Britain.

The office will be open on a weekly basis, Tuesday-Thursday from 1-5 p.m. and will be staffed by Constituent Liaison Sam Ficenec. The public is invited to stop by during office hours and no appointments are needed. If constituents should need assistance outside of these hours, they can call 402-607-0077 and staff will respond in a timely manner.