GRAND ISLAND – The Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Association held its NSWCA All-Star Dual for seniors on June 10 at Grand Island Northwest High School. In total, the Saunders County area had six different seniors who competed in the event.

Those wrestlers were Aaron Ohnoutka, Adam Ohnoutka and Cade Lierman of Bishop Neumann, Tie Hollandsworth and Cameron Schultz of Raymond Central and Trev Arlt of Yutan.

The dual started off with a county matchup between Aaron Ohnoutka for the Red Team and Arlt of the Blue Team. Both wrestlers battled to the bitter end with Aaron Ohnoutka pulling out a 3-2 win in a tiebreaker-one scenario.

Next up was Tie Hollandsworth for the Red Team against Yoan Camejo of Blair for the Blue Squad. He ended up falling by a 10-3 decision against the former Bear wrestler.

Later on in the dual, Adam Ohnoutka of the Red Team and Aiden Hinrichs of Fillmore Central put on another spectacular match. Holding on for a 5-4 victory was the Cavalier graduate, Adam Ohnoutka.

Also picking up a 5-4 decision over Blake Bolling of Pierce for the Blue Team was Cameron Schultz of Raymond Central.

Aaron Ohnoutka of Bishop Neumann wrestled twice at the dual. He ended up getting pinned by four-time state champion Kael Lauridsen of Bennington in the first period.

With the boys’ matches being pretty even, the dual came down to the girls’ side. Behind the Blue Team going 7-1 in the girls matches, they were able to pull off a 40-21 victory over the Red Team.

“That pretty much determined the dual right there,” Blue Coach Adam Trammer of Winnebago said. “The matchups were just awesome and we thought a few of them were going to be toss up matches.”