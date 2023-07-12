Several teams from around the area made their way to the USA Softball Class C State Tournament for 10 and 12 Unders at the Smith Softball Complex in Hastings on June 30 through July 2.

In the 10 and Unders bracket of the tournament Cavalry Stuhr, WDSA Gold and Waverly Heat competed. They were just three of 23 teams who took part in the tournament.

Right out of the gate, Cavalry Stuhr and Waverly Heat met up. Despite being held scoreless in the third, Cavalry Stuhr picked up a 9-6 victory over the Heat.

With the win, Cavalry Stuhr moved to the winner’s bracket where they took on Jazz Carr and were defeated 9-2. That was followed up with a 9-5 win over Grand Island Stingers Black later on in the night.

On Saturday, Cavalry Stuhr started the day off by beating NT Tractorhouse Loos in a close contest 11-7. They then defeated York Fusion Kohout 9-4.

The season came to an end for Cavalry Stuhr with a 15-0 loss to Elkhorn Elite.

Following the loss to Cavalry, Waverly Heat fell to Tekamah Herman Gold 8-0. They were then beaten by Adams Silver 12-0 and lost 7-0 to the Wayne Dirt Devils Black to close out the tournament.

The WDSA Gold had a great start to State on Friday with a 2-0 record. Their victories were over Hastings Crush Black 4-0 and O’Neill Storm 3-1.

With a 2-0 record, WDSA Gold took on Elkhorn Elite Johnson in the winner’s bracket to open up Saturday. In a back and forth game, Wahoo held on for a 7-6 win.

After that victory, WDSA Gold lost their second game of the day to Kelly’s Fastpitch 9-4.

To close out the tournament, WDSA Gold played Adams Silver early Sunday Morning. In another close contest, the Gold came out on the losing end by a final of 8-7.

Winning the Class C State Title for 10 and Unders was Kelly’s Fastpitch over Bennington Elite by a score of 8-6.

For the 12 and Unders, four teams from Saunders County made the trek down to Hastings. They were Ashland, Cavalry Heller, Mead and WDSA Gold.

Finishing with a 3-2 record overall was Ashland.

The Bluejays started things off by beating Atkinson 12-0 and then lost 4-3 to Kelly’s Fastpitch Schwedhelm. They kicked off Saturday by winning against the Wayne Dirt Devils 18-4 and then were defeated by Quakes Hunsberger 6-3.

Next up for Ashland was a matchup with the Green Devils for a chance to make it to Sunday of the tournament. A solid pitching performance from the Green Devils resulted in a 4-0 loss for the Bluejays.

Also finishing with a 3-2 record at state was WDSA Gold.

It was a rough start for WDSA Gold who lost 12-5 to Hastings Bombers on June 30 and 11-4 on July 1 to CNSA Pack. They responded to the defeats by beating Gresham Blackbirds 9-2 and Cavalry Heller 9-5.

Those two wins set up a showdown with the Scorpions for WDSA Gold to close out Saturday. In a hard fought game, Gold came up on the losing end 5-4 to end their season.

On top of falling to WDSA Gold, Cavalry Heller was beaten by Pender 8-4 on Friday. They rebounded from that defeat by knocking off Nebraska Quakes Hunsberger 17-4 and Atkinson 13-3.

Mead started their state trip off on Friday by battling to the end in a 6-5 loss to the Nebraska Quakes Baber. They then fell to Nebraska City 16-0 and Nebraska Quakes Bone 7-0.

The State Champion for the 12 and Unders bracket was Hastings Crush. They accomplished this by defeating Fremont Force 6-4.