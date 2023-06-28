WAVERLY — There’s already plenty of cause for celebration on the Fourth of July in Waverly, with the annual parades, community events and fireworks shows that take place throughout the day.

But this year’s Fourth of July festival — also known as Waverlyfest — will be marked by a “momentous” occasion for the city, according to Waverly City Council member Abbey Pascoe.

At 1:30 p.m., the new Waverly Aquatic Center will be officially unveiled to citizens with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, followed by the Horizon Bank Money Dive — in which kids dive to the floor of the pool in search of pocket change — and open swimming until 5 p.m.

“I think it’s going to be a very emotional moment, to be honest,” Pascoe said. “So much hard work from so many people has gone into this. It’s been exhausting, it’s been exhilarating, and I think the community is really, really excited.”

The aquatic center will replace the existing municipal pool, which has been in operation since 1975 and has been marred in recent years by failing systems and temporary fixes. The aquatic center will more than double the current pool’s capacity and will feature a lazy river, twisting water slides, a concessions stand and other new attractions.

Pascoe, who is also the president of the Greater Waverly Area Foundation Fund, has spearheaded much of the grassroots fundraising for the aquatic center since plans originated in 2017.

The group’s efforts weathered the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn. The project got a big boost in 2022 when new donations came in from Lancaster County and Horizon Bank. Late last summer, a construction bid was approved, and ground was broken in October.

Finally, the new pool is almost ready for Waverly citizens to jump in its waters for the first time.

To GWAFF member Lindsay Erickson, the pool’s grand opening is a sign of prosperity for Waverly. It’s the result of the combined efforts of the city, local businesses and community members.

“It’s a neat tip-off to future things to come in the community,” she said. “Who knows what it’s going to be, but I think it’s just a really great way to see that the community can work and succeed.”

Erickson graduated from Waverly High School and has raised her family in town. She said she can’t recall a milestone event that meant as much as the aquatic center’s grand opening will. It’s a shining example that the city is “moving in the right direction.”

“The fact that we’re putting in something new like this says that there’s so much community growth,” she said. “Not just housing growth. To me, that’s something different. This is community. The heart of Waverly is growing.”

The aquatic center’s grand opening will be Waverlyfest’s headlining event, but the rest of the day will be studded with other annual activities. The Waverly Chamber of Commerce parade, which starts at 11 a.m. at Waverly Intermediate School, is what Erickson looks forward to most every year.

“But I love the whole day,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite holidays because it’s an all-day thing that just includes everyone and so many different fun aspects that I just don’t think you can get if you live in a big city.”

The day starts at 7 a.m. with the Kiwanis/Methodist Men’s Group’s pancake feed at First United Methodist Church, followed at 8:30 a.m. by the Kiwanis Kids Parade, which starts at Azria Health Center.

After the Chamber’s big parade at 11 a.m., Bethlehem Covenant Church and Peace Lutheran Church will serve lunches. The Methodist church hosts a hot dog feed and ice cream social at 12:30 p.m. The aquatic center ribbon cutting follows at 1:30 p.m., with the Horizon Bank Money Dive at 2 p.m. The day ends at 10 p.m. with the Chamber’s fireworks show at Lawson Park.

“Come and experience the day,” Erickson said. “If you haven’t done it in a while, I highly encourage you to participate in a whole day’s worth of events.”