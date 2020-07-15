WAHOO – The Wahoo City Council continued to chew over an ordinance to require food trucks doing business in Wahoo to apply for a permit.
The Wahoo City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance setting the regulations for food trucks and mobile food vendors during last Thursday’s meeting at the Wahoo Public Library.
The council discussed the issue at two previous meetings. During the June 25 meeting, several revisions to the proposed ordinance were suggested by council members.
City Attorney Jovan Lausterer said all of the revisions from the last meeting had been integrated into the ordinance, including establishing a definition of permanent food establishment. Convenience stores, grocery stores and gas stations are not considered a permanent food establishment.
City Administrator Melissa Harrell asked the council to remove the section that allows the annual fee to be prorated depending on the time of year it is requested. She said there is a lot of work done by city employees when processing the initial application, and said she feels that the $100 fee is a fair amount to be charged not matter when the application is filled out.
Ken Stuchlik of Wahoo, owner of Starvin’ Marvin’s Barbecue mobile food truck, said he was “100 percent behind” the ordinance.
A motion to waive the three readings and go straight to the third and final reading did not pass. Council Member Carl Warford said he “wouldn’t mind having another go in case we want to change something.”
The council will vote on the second reading at the next meeting.
In other action, the council voted to declare a dog “potentially dangerous” after it bit a local teenager.
Gunner, an Australian shepherd owned by Kaitlyn Kavan, got out of the front door at her home in the 1700 block of North Linden Street on June 25 and jumped on a teenage boy who was mowing the lawn next door. The dog bit the teenager and broke the skin, but the youth’s parents did not seek medical attention.
The police were called to the scene and photographs were taken of the injury, which were shown to the city council. The dog was up-to-date on shots and license.
Kavan told the council the 18-month-old dog is protective by nature and young, but as a pet owner, she is not taking the situation lightly.
The dog is not allowed in the front yard any longer, Kavan said. He is allowed in the back yard only, which has a six-foot privacy fence. Kavan is also considering training for the dog.
Lausterer said there is no evidence the dog was antagonized and the situation is probably representative of a potentially dangerous designation.
The council voted 4-2 to declare the dog potentially dangerous. Council Members Karen Boop and Mike Lausterer voted against the motion.
