Farming runs in Kevin Hagerbaumer’s family, and so do Allis Chalmers tractors.

Hagerbaumer grew up on a farm north of Fremont, where his dad had an Allis Chalmers D14. His maternal grandfather used Allis Chalmers tractors, too, and that farm still does to this day, Hagerbaumer said.

This weekend, a Hagerbaumer-family Allis Chalmers tractor will be the Featured Tractor at the 2023 edition of the Camp Creek Antique Machinery and Threshing Show — Hagerbaumer’s 1963 Allis Chalmers D-17 Series 3.

When Hagerbaumer graduated from college, heavy hail wiped out his dad’s farms, and he elected to enter the property rental business rather than returning to the farm. In his profession, he’s recognized the value of old things and giving them new life.

“You can’t always just tear every building down and start over all the time,” he said. “You have to fix it, whether it’s a building, a machine or a tractor.”

He bought his D-17 from a former tenant whose father was selling some equipment before retiring from the family farm.

“I told him I was looking for Allis Chalmers, and he said he had one, so I bought it from him,” Hagerbaumer said.

He brought the tractor home in 2017, with rust eating holes as big as basketballs in the rims, he said.

“I can’t believe it even went down the road,” he said.

But he doesn’t think of the work he’s done on the tractor since then as a restoration. He replaced the rims, gave it a fresh paint job and attached it with a mounted plow. But the mechanical parts were all functional. He bought it as much for the satisfaction of sprucing it up as he did for the practical use of mowing his prairie grass-covered acreage near Roca.

He said the advantage to the D-17 is that it sits low to the ground and fits into a garage easily. It also can be modified so the wheel base can widen in order to mow steep inclines. It has a horsepower of 52 in the engine and 46 on the drawbar.

Hagerbaumer has one more tractor in the shed — a 1936 Farmall F-30 that his dad bought in the 1980s but never restored. Hagerbaumer took on those duties, and the Farmall will be on display at Camp Creek, too. His current project is a 1946 Dodge ton-and-a-half truck that needs its brakes and split-rim wheels replaced.

“My goal is to pull the two tractors (to Camp Creek) with the Dodge,” he said. “I think that would be kind of cool.”

That would complete the trifecta and would reach the maximum number of restoration projects his wife will allow on their property.

“She says that when the shed’s full, then that’s it.”

But he keeps coming back to projects like the D-17 because he likes the challenge of taking something old and making it new again. It’s all he’s ever done, he said.

“There’s not a lot of people that are going to take these old tractors and trucks completely apart and put them back together again,” he said. “I just enjoy it. Some guys ride motorcycles. I ride a tractor.”