Yutan Public Schools awarded $100,000 grant

YUTAN – Yutan Public Schools received a $100,000 grant to improve curriculum and hands-on opportunities for students in welding and informational technology classes.
The Nebraska Career and Technical Education Department through the Nebraska Department of Education offers school districts an opportunity to apply for grants. The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs to align with the state’s economic priorities and workforce demands.
The reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds for eligible secondary and postsecondary schools to help implement the actions steps developed and identified throughout the reVISION local and regional CTE assessments.
The reVISION Action Grants provide schools with an opportunity to apply for addition Perkins funds awarded through a competitive and extensive application process to implement innovative strategies to transform and expand the quality of CTE programming in Nebraska. This initiative will help distribute federal CTE dollars broadly across the state to applicants who may not otherwise have had the resources to implement significant innovations in CTE with only the funds generated through the Perkins formula grant.
This year, Yutan Public Schools submitted a grant application requesting $100,000 (the top monies available) worth of grant funds. This grant was written by former industrial arts teacher Dan Krajicek and current informational technology teacher Amy Arensberg along with Brandy Thompson, high school principal and career education coordinator.
On Aug. 6, the Nebraska State Board of Education approved the grants to Nebraska school districts, and Yutan Public Schools was awarded the entire amount requested.
The grant will be used for welding classes and information technology classes that will include digital design, video production and media production.