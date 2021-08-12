Yutan Public Schools awarded $100,000 grant

YUTAN – Yutan Public Schools received a $100,000 grant to improve curriculum and hands-on opportunities for students in welding and informational technology classes.

The Nebraska Career and Technical Education Department through the Nebraska Department of Education offers school districts an opportunity to apply for grants. The purpose of the reVISION Action Grant is to improve, modernize and expand career and technical education (CTE) programs to align with the state’s economic priorities and workforce demands.

The reVISION Action Grant program provides Perkins funds for eligible secondary and postsecondary schools to help implement the actions steps developed and identified throughout the reVISION local and regional CTE assessments.

The reVISION Action Grants provide schools with an opportunity to apply for addition Perkins funds awarded through a competitive and extensive application process to implement innovative strategies to transform and expand the quality of CTE programming in Nebraska. This initiative will help distribute federal CTE dollars broadly across the state to applicants who may not otherwise have had the resources to implement significant innovations in CTE with only the funds generated through the Perkins formula grant.