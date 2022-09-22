Yutan moves into District Play with impressive win on the road

NORTH BEND- Heading into District play, the Yutan football team was looking for some momentum and a statement win. They got exactly that when they took down North Bend Central 41-8 in a road game on Sept. 16.

Offensively, the Chieftains were able to rack up 410 yards of offense. 334 of those yards came on the ground and 76 yards came through the air.

The first touchdown of the contest came from Zach Krajicek on a run around the left side that went for 50 yards. After a missed extra point, Yutan had a 6-0 lead on the Tigers.

Not long after the first score, Braxton Wentworth scampered into the end zone from 11 yards out around the left side. On the two point try, Wentworth kept the ball and found the end zone giving the Chieftains a 14-0 edge at the end of the first.

On a long drive that featured some tuff running from Jesse Kult, Yutan was able to score from one yard out on a run from Braxton Wentworth. The kick by Joey Benjamin was also good giving the Chieftains a 21-0 lead.

After a touchdown by North Bend, Braxton Wentworth found Derek Wacker for a 32 yard touchdown pass with 22 seconds left in the second. On a longer than usual extra point, Benjamin connected from 36 yards out to give Yutan a 28-8 advantage at halftime.

In the third quarter, the Chieftains capped off the scoring in the game with a pair of long runs for touchdowns. The first one came from Braxton Wentworth from 58 yards out and then Zack Krajicek broke loose for a 62 yard run to give Yutan a 33 point victory.

Throwing for 76 yards and one touchdown was Braxton Wentworth. Wacker had two catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, Owen Sutter got 17 receiving yards, and Zach Krajicek caught one pass for eight yards.

On the ground, Zach Krajicek was a workhorse with 153 yards and two touchdowns, while Braxton Wentworth went for 74 yards and scored three times. Picking up 78 yards on 14 touches was Kult, and Cole Smith picked up 30 yards on three carries.

Leading the defense with 10 tackles was Kult, Caleb Daniell had six tackles and a sack, Zack Krajicek picked up five tackles and forced a fumble, AJ Arensberg came up with three tackles and recovered a fumble, and Braxton Wentworth had four tackles and came up with an interception.

This week Yutan takes on Saunders County rival Bishop Neumann at home at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. The Cavaliers come into the game off a loss to Class C-2 No. 5 Hastings St. Cecilia in a shootout 44-34.