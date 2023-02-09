YUTAN – The Yutan boys wrestling team dominated in a home triangular on Jan. 31. They knocked off Archbishop Bergan 54-24 and Douglas County West 46-27.

Against the Knights, the dual started at 160 pounds with Zach Krajicek. He was able to pin Richard Lahti in just 0:36.

Next up was Derek Wacker at 195 pounds. The junior also got a pin in 0:36 over Ashton Kempf.

At 113 pounds, Janson Pilkington knocked off Ryker Koenig in 0:22 and Jaxon Wood pinned Damian Flores in 1:25 at 126 pounds. Keeping the pin streak going at 132 and 138 pounds were Trev Arlt and Max Egr with wins in 0:53 and 1:23 against Logan Meyer and Jaxson Kellogg.

Closing the dual with the Chieftains seventh pin was Jesse Kult at 152 pounds. It came in 5:19 against Josh Mace.

Jett Aresnberg got things started for Yutan at 170 pounds against the Falcons. It took him just 1:27 to pin Kayden VerMaas.

After a bye at 182 pounds, Derek Wacker won a 9-1 major decision over Charlie Wood of Douglas County West. That was followed up by Arlt pinning Kai Jorgensen in 0:27.

Once again, it was Kult who got the last win for Yutan. He was able to pin Brody Radcliffe in just 0:50.

Later in the week on Feb. 3, the Chieftains headed to the Ashland-Greenwood Dual Tournament for their final regular season event of the year. They ended up taking third place overall with a 4-1 record.

The wins for the Chieftains came against Boys Town 39-33, Arlington 51-31, Platteview 42-30 and Millard North 42-33. Yutan’s only loss was against the host A-G who knocked them off by a final of 55-24.

Going undefeated with 5-0 records were Arlt at 126 pounds, Wacker at 182 and 195 pounds and Zach Krajicek at 182 and 195. Ending up with a 4-1 mark were Pilkington and Arensberg at 113 and 170 pounds and Egr and Kult finished 3-2 at 138 and 152.

Rounding out the results from Ashland for the Chieftains were Jaxon Wood who went 2-3 at 132 pounds and Tyler Keiser earned a 1-4 mark at 145.

Yutan will be looking to get as many wrestlers as they can to state at the C-3 District Tournament at Central City on Feb. 10 and 11. The top four individuals at each weight qualify for the Class C State Wrestling Championships in Omaha the following week.