Wrestlers finish third at Gothenburg Dual Tournament

GOTHENBURG – The Waverly wrestling team made the three-hour trip to Gothenburg High School on Saturday to take part in the annual dual tournament in “Swede Country.”
The Vikings wrestled in five duals, winning four of them.
The Vikings lone loss came at the hands of the Gering Bulldogs by a margin of 36-30.
The Waverly wins came against Chadron (60-24), Gothenburg (54-24), Sidney (40-27) and Minden (43-36).
Three Vikings left the meet with undefeated records including 170-pound top-ranked and undefeated Evan Canoyer.
Canoyer racked up five more wins, notching three pins, an 8-0 major decision and a forfeit victory.
The 195-pound junior Wyatt Fanning also notched five wins in Nebraska City. Fanning scored four contested victories and received one forfeit win.
Trevor Brown, 285-pound junior, remained undefeated on the season after rolling to five victories with three of them coming in contested matchups.
Garrett Rine, 126-pound freshman, finished 4-1 on Saturday with his only loss coming at the hands of undefeated Paul Ruff of Gering.
Sophomore Kemper Reed also piled up four wins at the Saturday meet with his only loss coming against Albert Stone of Gering by an 8-1 decision in a 138-pound matchup.
Viking 152-pound junior Austin Meyers scored four contested victories in Nebraska City. His only setback came against Daniel Wellnitz of Chadron in his first matchup of the day.
Viking sophomore Drew Leininger won four of his five matches at the Saturday meet while competing at 220 pounds. Leininger’s lone loss came at the hands of Daulton Kuehn of Minden.
The 106-pound freshman Garrison Brehm finished 3-1 on the day and won two of his three contested matchups.
Drew Moser, 120-pound freshman, finished 3-2 with a 2-2 record in contested matchups on Saturday.