Wrestlers finish third at Gothenburg Dual Tournament

GOTHENBURG – The Waverly wrestling team made the three-hour trip to Gothenburg High School on Saturday to take part in the annual dual tournament in “Swede Country.”

The Vikings wrestled in five duals, winning four of them.

The Vikings lone loss came at the hands of the Gering Bulldogs by a margin of 36-30.

The Waverly wins came against Chadron (60-24), Gothenburg (54-24), Sidney (40-27) and Minden (43-36).

Three Vikings left the meet with undefeated records including 170-pound top-ranked and undefeated Evan Canoyer.

Canoyer racked up five more wins, notching three pins, an 8-0 major decision and a forfeit victory.

The 195-pound junior Wyatt Fanning also notched five wins in Nebraska City. Fanning scored four contested victories and received one forfeit win.

Trevor Brown, 285-pound junior, remained undefeated on the season after rolling to five victories with three of them coming in contested matchups.

Garrett Rine, 126-pound freshman, finished 4-1 on Saturday with his only loss coming at the hands of undefeated Paul Ruff of Gering.