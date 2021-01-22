WPD seizes large quantity of pot during arrest

WAHOO – A woman who brought a large amount of marijuana to Wahoo last week is now sitting in jail.

Barbara McArthur, 61, of Jamestown, N.Y. was booked into the Saunders County Jail on Friday after law enforcement seized 27 pounds of marijuana and items used to heat seal baggies for transportation in her possession. Chief of Police Bruce Farrell said the value of the marijuana was about $55,000.

Apparently McArthur was on her way from California to her home in New York and stopped in Wahoo for an unknown reason. However, blizzard conditions in the area made travel difficult.

Farrell said McArthur was lodged at a local motel when she was arrested after a call to police reporting an odor of marijuana.

Wahoo Police officers and members of the III Corps Narcotics Task Force served the search warrant after the WPD conducted a narcotics investigation at 5 p.m.

McArthur was charged with possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana more than a pound.

Farrell said this is an ongoing investigation as it appears this was not the first trip by the suspect from New York to California. Additional assistance was also provided by uniformed troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol.