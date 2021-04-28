Wildlife management class teaches students about preservation

WAVERLY – Since April 5, 13 Waverly High School students have ventured out to a property north of the school to immerse themselves in ecosystems they are learning to preserve.
Teacher Kris Spath has led her Wildlife Management class to John Klein’s property along Waverly Road near 134th Street three times, the most recent trip being Wednesday, April 21. This is the second time Spath has taught the class, the first being spring 2019.
“The goal of the class is for them to learn about how we manage wildlife and the ecosystem that the wildlife live in,” Spath said.
The class is split up into three groups to tackle three different environments on the property including aquatic, riparian and grassland ecosystems. Each group has placed a trail camera near their environment to capture and identify the different wildlife inhabitants.
Along with identifying wildlife, the students also work to put a name to plants that grow in the ecosystem as well.
The property is adjacent to Salt Creek and includes ponds, grasslands and an oxbow lake.
Throughout the semester, Spath teaches the class about conservation, different habitats as well as managing ecosystems and the different types of species in the area.
Sophomore Hayden Pfeiffer is a member of the aquatics group. Pfeiffer, who joined the class for his FFA requirement, said his group is focusing on identifying what type of fish inhabits the pond as well as what flies over the body of water.
Pfeiffer said their camera has only captured the tail feathers of one bird.
Conservation Officer Dudley Sorensen helps Spath to guide the class through possible management options for each region of the property. Spath said Sorensen placed certain species of fish in the pond.
On the southern side of the property, the riparian group including junior Will Franzen found a little more success on their SD card. Franzen, who joined because of his love of the outdoors and hunting, said their trail camera has caught a cardinal, deer, a possum, a racoon and lots of pheasants.
Spath said each group has set up goals for their ecosystem. For Franzen’s group, one of their goals for the riparian group (running water) would be to set up a food plot to act as a supplementary food source for the wildlife that roam the area.
For the grasslands group, including junior Hunter Gilbertson, one of their goals has already been accomplished. Spath said the group planned a prescribed burn which already happened a few weeks ago.
“That’s a management practice that’s used in a grassland area,” Spath said.
Gilbertson said he joined the class because he hopes to study wildlife biology after graduating from WHS in 2022. The junior said their group is working to identify wildlife species as well as grasses.
Gilbertson said their group receives a lot of help from Spath when identifying plants. For Gilbertson, being in the grasslands group has been a challenge because he does not have as much experience identifying grasses as he does identifying wildlife. However, he said the experience of naming grasses will be something he takes with him after class.
The class’ last visit to Klein’s property will be on May 5. After this visit, the three groups will work on their final presentations for the class and announce their findings during finals week.
Spath said each group will present to their fellow classmates, her and Klein. Essentially, the goal of this presentation will be to make recommendations to Klein about management practices that should be implemented on his property.
“That’s why John comes in and listens,” Spath said. “He probably learns a lot from stuff like this and chances are it’s probably stuff that they have talked about already. But, that’s fine.”