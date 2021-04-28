Wildlife management class teaches students about preservation

“That’s a management practice that’s used in a grassland area,” Spath said.

Gilbertson said he joined the class because he hopes to study wildlife biology after graduating from WHS in 2022. The junior said their group is working to identify wildlife species as well as grasses.

Gilbertson said their group receives a lot of help from Spath when identifying plants. For Gilbertson, being in the grasslands group has been a challenge because he does not have as much experience identifying grasses as he does identifying wildlife. However, he said the experience of naming grasses will be something he takes with him after class.

The class’ last visit to Klein’s property will be on May 5. After this visit, the three groups will work on their final presentations for the class and announce their findings during finals week.

Spath said each group will present to their fellow classmates, her and Klein. Essentially, the goal of this presentation will be to make recommendations to Klein about management practices that should be implemented on his property.

“That’s why John comes in and listens,” Spath said. “He probably learns a lot from stuff like this and chances are it’s probably stuff that they have talked about already. But, that’s fine.”