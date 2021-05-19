Wildcats qualify three athletes for state meet

OSCEOLA – The Cedar Bluffs girls track and field team finished fifth as a team at the Class D-2 District meet held on a beautiful afternoon in Osceola on May 12.
The girls team qualified three athletes for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha.
Senior Skylar Shanahan will compete in Omaha for the third time after qualifying in the 100-meter dash.
Shanahan finished second in the event after crossing the finish line with a time of 13.05.
The senior sprinter added a fifth-place finish in the 200 after she crossed the finish line with a time of 29.27.
Shanahan also teamed with Maddie Thomas, Elly Campbell and Kalley Sukstorf for a sixth-place finish in the sprint relay with a time of 54.78.
Shanahan, Thomas, Campbell and Monica Johnson combined to add a third-place finish in the mile relay (4:36).
Wildcat miler Ali Bartholomaus will be making her first ever appearance in Omaha after finishing second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:10.
Bartholomaus teamed with Natalie Vasquez, Hannah Cozad and Johnson to add eight points with a second-place finish in the two-mile relay (11:07). They just missed out on qualifying for the state meet.
Sukstorf will join Bartholomaus and Shanahan at the state championships after finishing second in the long jump (15-1.75). It will be her first appearance in Omaha.
The boys team scored 12 points at the district meet and failed to qualify anyone for the state meet.
Junior Simone Tucci secured a pair of individual medals at the meet. He finished fourth in the 1600-meter run after completing his four laps in 5:18. He also added a sixth-place finish in the 800-meter run (2:18).
Wildcats Jeremy Honeywell, Reese Hunt, Coday Clark and Morgen Marten combined to finish third in the two-mile relay with a time of 9:55.
Senior shot putter Gabe Anaya finished with the team’s lone medal in the field events after finishing sixth in the event with a mark of 37-3.