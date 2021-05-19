Wildcats qualify three athletes for state meet

OSCEOLA – The Cedar Bluffs girls track and field team finished fifth as a team at the Class D-2 District meet held on a beautiful afternoon in Osceola on May 12.

The girls team qualified three athletes for the Nebraska State Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

Senior Skylar Shanahan will compete in Omaha for the third time after qualifying in the 100-meter dash.

Shanahan finished second in the event after crossing the finish line with a time of 13.05.

The senior sprinter added a fifth-place finish in the 200 after she crossed the finish line with a time of 29.27.

Shanahan also teamed with Maddie Thomas, Elly Campbell and Kalley Sukstorf for a sixth-place finish in the sprint relay with a time of 54.78.

Shanahan, Thomas, Campbell and Monica Johnson combined to add a third-place finish in the mile relay (4:36).

Wildcat miler Ali Bartholomaus will be making her first ever appearance in Omaha after finishing second in the 1600-meter run with a time of 6:10.