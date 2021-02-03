Wildcats play three conference tourney games, win two by single point

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team met up with Omaha Brownell-Talbot in an opening round Frontier Conference Tournament matchup at Whiting High School in Whiting, Iowa on Jan. 23.
The game got off to a rough start for the Wildcats as they were unable to handle the Raider full court pressure.
The pressure led to a number of easy baskets and the Raiders led 31-14 at the half. They extended their lead over the final 16 minutes and advanced to the 47-24 win.
“We didn’t handle their press well early on and they were able to establish a nice lead. We turned the ball over too much which is a credit to their defense,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.
Senior Skylar Shanahan finished with her ninth double-double of the season while leading the Wildcats with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Shanahan grabbed her 1,000 rebound of her career against the Raiders in the first half.
“Skylar put together another double-double. Her 11 rebounds pushed her over the 1,000 career rebound mark which is an amazing feat and a testament to her work ethic. She has been a great leader for us this year and hopefully we can find some more wins down the stretch,” Dunker added.
Junior Elly Campbell added five points and four rebounds against the Raiders while Maddie Thomas finished with five points, five rebounds and three steals.
The Wildcats were able to bounce back with a 34-33 conference tournament victory over College View Academy at Omaha Christian Academy High School on Jan. 28.
The game went back and forth the entire 32 minutes and hung in the balance until Shanahan scored on a fast break lay up to give the Wildcats the lead for good.
Shanahan had her best game of the season for the Wildcats scoring a season high 23 points to go along with 18 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“She has the ability to just take over a game for us and she did just that,” said Dunker.
Campbell sealed the deal for the Wildcats with a steal on an inbounds play with 1.2 seconds remaining.
“Elly does a really nice job for us defensively and her rebounding and length really affected College View at times tonight,” said Dunker.
Madi Patyk scored six points and teammate Shelby Samak grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots.
The Wildcats were able to score another close conference tournament win when they were able to get past Cornerstone Christian by a score of 40-39 at Jan. 30 Southeast Community College in Lincoln.
The Wildcats were able to rally for the win despite facing a number of difficult roster situations which limited them to just five available players.
The Wildcats trailed 26-18 at the half, but rallied for win in the second half behind seven points and 11 rebounds from Shanahan.
Shanahan finished with 20 points and 20 rebounds to lead the Wildcats to their sixth win of the season.
Campbell added seven rebounds and seven points against the Cougars.
Wildcat Shelby Samek scored a career-high seven points.
Natalie Vasquez grabbed 10 rebounds.