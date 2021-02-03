Wildcats play three conference tourney games, win two by single point

CEDAR BLUFFS – The Cedar Bluffs girls basketball team met up with Omaha Brownell-Talbot in an opening round Frontier Conference Tournament matchup at Whiting High School in Whiting, Iowa on Jan. 23.

The game got off to a rough start for the Wildcats as they were unable to handle the Raider full court pressure.

The pressure led to a number of easy baskets and the Raiders led 31-14 at the half. They extended their lead over the final 16 minutes and advanced to the 47-24 win.

“We didn’t handle their press well early on and they were able to establish a nice lead. We turned the ball over too much which is a credit to their defense,” said Cedar Bluffs Coach Brian Dunker.

Senior Skylar Shanahan finished with her ninth double-double of the season while leading the Wildcats with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Shanahan grabbed her 1,000 rebound of her career against the Raiders in the first half.

“Skylar put together another double-double. Her 11 rebounds pushed her over the 1,000 career rebound mark which is an amazing feat and a testament to her work ethic. She has been a great leader for us this year and hopefully we can find some more wins down the stretch,” Dunker added.