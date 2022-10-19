Wildcats close out season with loss to Titans at home

CEDAR BLUFFS- In their final game of the year, the Cedar Bluffs Football Team was knocked off by Twin River 46-8 at home on Oct. 14. The Wildcats limited the Titans to 205 yards of offense but turned the ball over twice in the loss.

Twin River opened up the game by scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The Titans followed that up by putting up 16 points apiece in both the second and the third.

Cedar Bluffs scored the only point of the fourth quarter on a five-yard run from Brock Schwarz. On the two-point conversion, he was able to complete a pass to Mason Christensen to give the Wildcats eight points.

For the game, Cedar Bluffs finished with 135 yards of total offense. They rushed for 104 of those yards and threw for the other 31.

Completing two passes for 31 yards was Gerber. On the receiving end of those throws were Christensen who had 26-yards and Traven Kluthe finished with five yards.

On the ground, Schwarz led the team with 71 rushing yards and a score. Carrying the ball seven times for 26 yards was Jaren Boschult.

Morgan Marten, Schwarz and Christensen paced the defense with five tackles. Earning three tackles were Kluthe, Gerber and Boschult, while Oscar Touson had one.

The Wildcats season comes to an end with a record of 1-7 overall.

According to Head Coach Tom Brinkman, he was proud of how this group stuck together. An exciting aspect about this team is they had a lot of young players who got experience, which should hopefully help the team moving forward into next season.

“I was proud of how a solid core of our kids really stuck together and gave their best effort at all times this season,” Brinkman said. “We had a lot of players seeing their first varsity snaps this year and they learned a lot and improved throughout the year.”