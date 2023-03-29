WAVERLY — The time is again approaching when the Easter Bunny will hop through our region’s backyards and deliver treat-filled eggs to be sought after by young candy enjoyers. But the Easter Bunny doesn’t give them out for free. No, to collect the eggs will require patience, finesse and a keen ability to slip inside the mind of a rabbit.

Finding the eggs may prove a challenge, but egg-seekers will have multiple chances in the next two weekends to rake in the Easter Bunny’s gratuities. We’ve compiled a list of local Easter egg hunts so you know where the bunny will make his stops.

WAVERLY

Waverly First United Methodist Church: Waverly First will host its annual Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m. Few details are provided on the event’s Facebook page, but previous hunts at Waverly First have offered goodie bags and multiple hunting areas for different age groups. The church is located at 14410 Folkestone Street.

CERESCO

Community Easter Scavenger Hunt: Ceresco’s big hunt will take place on April 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ceresco Park. It’s not a typical egg hunt, though. Participants will start at the park and will be provided clues that will lead them to candy and goodies strewn all over town. At the last stop, hunters can enter a raffle contest. Lunch meals of hot dogs, chips and soft drinks will be available for $5. The hunt is sponsored by Ceresco Covenant Church.

DAVEY

Davey Community Egg Hunt and Spaghetti Feed: Davey residents will be treated to a doubleheader of community events on Saturday, April 1, when the village’s Easter egg hunt will be held in conjunction with a free-will-donation spaghetti feed. The hunt begins at 3:30 p.m. at Davey Park, near First and Maple streets. Hunters will be split up by age, with groups for ages 2 and under, ages 3 to 5 and ages 6 and up. A special prize egg will be hidden among the normal eggs for each age group’s hunt. Immediately following the hunt, the spaghetti feed will begin at the Davey Community Center, and proceeds from the event will go toward upgrades to Davey Park equipment.

EAGLE

Eagle Vision Easter Egg Hunt: Eagle Vision’s annual hunt will take place at the Village of Eagle Park on April 1 at 1 p.m. and will have hunters split into various age groups. Each group will start at a staggered time.

GREENWOOD

Greenwood Easter Egg Hunt: Greenwood will hold its annual village Easter egg hunt this Saturday, starting at 3 p.m. at Greenwood Park. The Easter Bunny himself was present at last year’s egg hunt, but it’s not confirmed that he will make an appearance this weekend. Cookies, juice, prizes and craft-making will all be part of the fun.

RAYMOND

Raymond Area Easter Egg Hunt: Raymond’s egg hunt is this Saturday, April 1 at 11 a.m. in Raymond Park. Hunters infants to age 12 will be accepted. Visitors can expect to be eligible for prizes and might just get to say hello to the Easter Bunny, too.

VALPARAISO

Valparaiso Easter Egg Hunt: Val’s candy-hungry contingent should gear up for an egg hunt this Saturday, April 1 at 1 p.m. at the Valparaiso Soccer Field, near the intersection of Third and Pine streets. Participants are split into three age groups, for infants to ages 3, 4 to 6 and 7 to 11. In the event of rainy weather, a make-up date is scheduled for April 8. The event is sponsored by the Valparaiso American Legion Auxiliary.

EGG MY YARD

In related Easter-themed happenings, several local organizations are holding “Egg My Yard” fundraisers, through which families can pay to have candy-filled eggs hidden in their yards on the night before Easter. Area “Egg My Yard” fundraisers and their prices are listed below.

Waverly Dance Team: The high school dance team asks you to consider letting them be your Easter Bunny for the year. For $20, the dance team will hide 25 eggs; for $35, they’ll place 50 eggs; for $50, they’ll scatter 75 eggs; and for $75, they’ll hide 100 eggs. The team will stash the eggs on April 8 between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. Orders can be placed via a Google Form posted on the Waverly Dance Team Facebook page.

Rock Creek Rockets 4-H Club of Ceresco: Eggs will be filled “with a mix of chocolate and chewy candies,” according to a flyer. For $25, the club will hide 25 eggs; for $40, they’ll place 50 eggs; and for $60, they’ll stash 75 eggs. Those interested should message Jami Stevens, Sarah Hass or Laura Tvrdy on Facebook. Payments can be made via cash, check or Venmo.