Weather didn’t stop Wahoo’s party

Ideus said the effort by volunteers to rally together to move the event was an example of Wahoo’s spirit.

“It hit home how awesome our community is,” she said.

It was standing room only at the Shed as the community enjoyed the Kali Indiana Band, along with plenty of great food and lots of fun.

Organizers worked diligently to keep as many events going, despite the weather on Thursday and Friday. The one event that was actually canceled because of the weather was the Flick and Float at the Wahoo Aquatic Center on Friday night.

“That’s really the only thing that was canceled because of the lightning,” Ideus said.

Saturday the skies were overcast but there was only a bit of drizzle throughout the day. Events were scheduled throughout the day, from pancakes at the Senior Center to a downtown vendor fair and activities at the pool. Ideus said traffic at the vendor fair was great.

“The vendors were very happy,” she added.

The evening concluded with the a large crowd at the street dance featuring the band “Bucka Ruse.”