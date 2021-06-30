Weather didn’t stop Wahoo’s party

WAHOO – Wahoo celebrated its 151st birthday in style!
Even though weather canceled a few outdoor events on Thursday and Friday, the four-day Wahoo 150+1 celebration was a success, according to organizers.
“We had such good and positive feedback, so I call that a win,” said Stacy Ideus, co-chair of the Wahoo 150+1 committee on Tuesday morning.
The community had planned to celebrate the 150th birthday of its founding last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the committee to reschedule the event twice. In April 2020, they postponed the event to August, but later in the summer as the coronavirus continued to affect the area, they made the difficult decision to delay the event until 2021. They modified the celebration’s name from “Wahoo 150” to “Wahoo 150+1” as a result.
After dealing with such challenges, weather seemed to be almost a minor setback during the four-day event, which began last Thursday and ended on Sunday. Organizers watched the forecast closely and ended up postponing, canceling and relocating a handful of events.
On Thursday night, the drive-in movie had to be postponed because of rain. Ideus said they contracted with an outside company to show the movie “The Sand Lot” at Lake Wanahaoo, and that company could not come because of the rain.
“The conditions just have to be really perfect for something like that,” she said.
However, the show must go on. Ideus said they have a year to reschedule the movie, which was highly anticipated by the public.
“It will still happen,” she said.
Ideus, Co-chair Kim Homes and other committee members kept their eyes glued to their smart phones on Friday for the weather forecast as stormy conditions made an appearance.
The parade went off without a hitch on Friday evening, despite the fact that rain and storms were predicted. Floats, classic cars, color guards and other participants lined up at the Chamber building and paraded through the city to enthusiastic crowds of supporters, despite the heat and humidity.
“We had a great turnout,” Ideus said.
Before the parade, however, Ideus and her crew were scrambling to figure out where to locate the outdoor activities that were planned for after the parade, as rain continued in the forecast.
“We had no Plan B at like noon that day,” Ideus said.
But their Plan B came together quickly, as Wahoo State Bank moved their float out of the Shed and opened it up for the music, food and games that were originally to be located at Smith Park.
Ideus said the effort by volunteers to rally together to move the event was an example of Wahoo’s spirit.
“It hit home how awesome our community is,” she said.
It was standing room only at the Shed as the community enjoyed the Kali Indiana Band, along with plenty of great food and lots of fun.
Organizers worked diligently to keep as many events going, despite the weather on Thursday and Friday. The one event that was actually canceled because of the weather was the Flick and Float at the Wahoo Aquatic Center on Friday night.
“That’s really the only thing that was canceled because of the lightning,” Ideus said.
Saturday the skies were overcast but there was only a bit of drizzle throughout the day. Events were scheduled throughout the day, from pancakes at the Senior Center to a downtown vendor fair and activities at the pool. Ideus said traffic at the vendor fair was great.
“The vendors were very happy,” she added.
The evening concluded with the a large crowd at the street dance featuring the band “Bucka Ruse.”
On Sunday, the events moved to another part of town. Platte Valley Implement hosted a huge Salute to Agriculture show with dozens of tractors and other farm vehicles on display, along with food and games. At Lake Wanahoo, a disc golf tournament, family fishing tournament, kayak scavenger hunt and dog agility trials kept visitors busy.
“There were tons of people at the lake utilizing Lake Wanahoo for activities on Sunday,” said Ideus.
After Wahoo 150+1 concluded, Ideus and the rest of the organizers had a chance to reflect on the event.
“We’re tired, exhausted, but we have smiles on our faces,” she said.
Despite all the challenges, they consider the celebration a success.
“I feel like it was a homerun,” Ideus said.
The public enjoyed the festivities and are hoping that organizers will bring it back in some form next year.
“Perhaps a smaller event,” Ideus said.
Suzi Nelson is the managing editor of the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach her via email at suzi.nelson@wahoonewspaper.com.