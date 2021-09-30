Waverly knocks off Ralston Rams on Senior Night

WAVERLY – In a night that honored the Waverly softball seniors for all they have done for the program, the Vikings were able to make the evening a little more special with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Ralston on Sept. 23.

Waverly got on the board first in the game with one run in the bottom of the second. After a double by Peyton Krumland to start the inning, Alexis Shepherd grounded out to short driving her in.

A walk and a single by Megan Brinkman started the inning for the Vikings in their turn at bat in the third. Malia Thoms was able to drive the ball deep enough to center to score pinch runner Raynah Sutter on third.

Krumland was able to extend the lead out to 3-0 for Waverly in the fourth when she got into a pitch and drove the ball over the wall in left for a homer.

After the home run, Ralston responded with a big offensive output in the fifth. They struck for five runs on five hits.

Maci Steckelberg would erase the Vikings two-point deficit in the sixth when she hit a two-run homer to centerfield.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Rams helped Waverly out by hitting a batter and walking another to load the bases. With two outs, Shepherd took a four-pitch walk that drove in the winning run.