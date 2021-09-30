Waverly knocks off Ralston Rams on Senior Night

WAVERLY – In a night that honored the Waverly softball seniors for all they have done for the program, the Vikings were able to make the evening a little more special with a 6-5 walk-off victory over Ralston on Sept. 23.
Waverly got on the board first in the game with one run in the bottom of the second. After a double by Peyton Krumland to start the inning, Alexis Shepherd grounded out to short driving her in.
A walk and a single by Megan Brinkman started the inning for the Vikings in their turn at bat in the third. Malia Thoms was able to drive the ball deep enough to center to score pinch runner Raynah Sutter on third.
Krumland was able to extend the lead out to 3-0 for Waverly in the fourth when she got into a pitch and drove the ball over the wall in left for a homer.
After the home run, Ralston responded with a big offensive output in the fifth. They struck for five runs on five hits.
Maci Steckelberg would erase the Vikings two-point deficit in the sixth when she hit a two-run homer to centerfield.
In the bottom of the seventh, the Rams helped Waverly out by hitting a batter and walking another to load the bases. With two outs, Shepherd took a four-pitch walk that drove in the winning run.
Leading Waverly with two RBI a piece in the game were Shepherd and Stecklberg. Both Krumland and Thoms had one run driven in.
Megan Brinkman started the game for the Vikings and pitched four innings, had one strikeout and gave up four earned runs. In relief, Kaylei Denison pitched three innings and piled up seven strikeouts.
On Monday the Vikings took on Class B No. 7 Norris. The Titans struck for seven runs in the sixth to win in come-from-behind fashion 10-5.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second, Waverly tied the game up on a fielder’s choice bunted by Steckelburg that scored Lily Krajewski.
The Titans would tack one more run on in their next at-bat when the Vikings struck for two runs in the third. They came off a double by Tenley Kozal to center that scored Katyn Kappler and Thoms and put Waverly up 3-2.
There would be no change in the score until the sixth inning when Norris exploded for six runs on three singles, a home run and an error. Waverly would get two of those runs back in the bottom half of the sixth on home runs by Kozal and Tataum Peery, but that is as close as they would get.
Denison started the game on the mound for the Vikings and pitched 5.2 innings and struck out nine and Brinkman came in and pitched in relief giving up one run and struck one batter out.
Kozal led Waverly with two runs driven in during the game. Steckelberg, Peery and Thoms all had one RBI.
The following day the Vikings headed to Omaha to take on Class B No. 10 Omaha Gross Catholic. The Cougars were able to string together four runs in the fourth that helped them win 6-3.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first, Waverly scored one run in the third, fifth and sixth innings. Two of those runs were driven in by Kozal and the other run scored was thanks to a single to center by Brinkman in the fifth.
Pitching five innings, striking out five batters and giving up five runs was Brinkman. Denison came on in relief and pitched one inning and gave up no runs.
The Vikings hosted a triangular with Class B No. 5 Beatrice and Platteview on Sept. 28 at home. They conclude the regular season with a matchup with Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt on the road on Sept. 30.
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.