Vikings knock off Bears in double OT thriller

WAVERLY – The Waverly girls soccer team continue to make a statement in the early season as they finished last week with a 2-1 record and improved their overall record to 4-1. They accomplished this feat by knocking off Blair 4-3 in double overtime on March 21 and Columbus Lakeview 3-0 on March 26. The Vikings first loss of the year came in a 1-0 defeat at Elkhorn North on March. 24.

The win at Blair to start the week helped improve Waverly’s record to 3-0. It’s something the team was very excited about; knowing that early season victories can dictate the direction the rest of the season goes in.

“Wins are always a good thing to get in the early part of the season,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “They can really set the tone for the rest of the season. It was also key to get those first three wins as we play six games in 12 days. Having the confidence coming out of the first three games will help us as we move forward in the season.”

Olivia Hind opened up the scoring for the Vikings against the Bears with a one-on-one shot attempt between her and the goalie. A goal by Blair late in the first tied the match at 1-1 going into halftime.

Early in the second, Waverly trailed 2-1 when Hind headed the ball in for a goal. Later on, she scored on a penalty kick to complete a hat trick and put the Vikings up 3-2.

That lead wouldn’t stick with the Bears scoring and tying the game at three at the end of regulation.

Both teams got close to scoring in the first overtime but weren’t able to find the back of the net. With a penalty shootout looming, Mallory Hughes took advantage of a ball that slipped by a Blair defender in the goal box and scored.

Abbie Carter finished with three goals given up in the match but also had 12 saves.

The Vikings’ second win of the week was in a road contest against Lakeview. It was Hind who once again had a terrific game for Waverly with another hat trick with three goals. That pushed her total up to six goals for the week and nine for the season.

On top of the offensive showing by Hind, the defense was locked in for the Vikings with no goals given up. In the net, Carter played all 80 minutes and had 10 saves in the shutout.

“Our whole team has done a good job of defending this year,” Fritz said. “We always talk about how everyone has to defend on the field. Defense starts when we lose possession on the field. That could be 80 yards or 20 yards from the goal. Abbie Carter has also done a good job in goal for us this year. This is her first time playing keeper in high school and she has done a tremendous job so far.”

Waverly’s only loss this week came against Elkhorn North on Thursday. The Vikings played great defensively, but couldn’t stop the Wolves from scoring in the second half.

Despite giving up one goal, Carter had another solid outing with 11 saves.

The season slowed down a little bit for Waverly with one game this week. It was a road contest at Beatrice on March 28.