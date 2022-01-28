Vikings get huge victory over Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors

WAVERLY – To hang tough with the Wahoo girls basketball team, which came into the matchup between the Vikings and Warriors as the No. 1 team in C-1, Waverly knew they were going to have to play sharp. They were able to accomplish that, on defense and in the post, in a thrilling 47-45 victory in double overtime Jan. 20.
“I thought our will to win was exceptional,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “We just kept fighting. On a night when we only hit one three-point shot, it all started with our defense. The girls communicated very well and we got the ball inside to take advantage of our matchups.”
A slow start for Wahoo offensively had the Warriors trailing the Vikings 8-2 midway through the first quarter. A three-pointer from Karley Golladay made it a one-possession game at 8-5.
Wahoo ended up outscoring Waverly 6-3 the rest of the quarter and were leading 11-10 going to the second.
The Vikings wasted no time taking the lead back at 13-11 with a three from Paige Radenslaben. Another three from Golladay for the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 19-16.
To the surprise of many, it wasn’t Wahoo who led at the half, but Waverly 21-18.
Sarah Kolterman hit her first three of the game for the Warriors in the third, which made a seven-point lead for the Vikings four at 27-23. After that basket, Waverly went on a 5-0 run that was capped off by two free throws from Maci Steckelberg.
Trailing by nine, Wahoo finished the quarter on a 4-0 run, making it a five-point game at 32-27.
The final eight minutes of regulation started off going all Waverly’s way, as the Vikings raced out to a 37-30 lead after Anna Clarke was fouled on a made layup and then connected on the free-throw.
With no fouls to give for Waverly, the free-throw line became the Warriors’ friend at the end. They rattled off seven straight points after Golladay made two free throws to send it to overtime.
With under a minute to go in the first extra period, the Vikings’ Radenslaben made two free throws that put them up 42-39.
Wahoo advanced the ball past half court and then called a timeout to draw up a play. They went right where Waverly was expecting, and that was to the team’s leading scorer Sammy Leu.
In what looked to be a forced three attempt, Leu was able to draw a foul on Annie Harms. This sent her to the line, where she coolly and calmly knocked down three free throws to send the game to double overtime
It was a similar scenario in the second overtime period. The Vikings scored late when Radenslaben made an exceptional pass inside to Abbie Carter, who sunk the layup to give Waverly a two-point lead.
On the next possession for the Warriors, they once again found Leu, who was able to draw a foul and get to the free throw line. This time around, she failed to make either of her attempts and as a result the Vikings snuck away with a huge victory.
According to Cockerill, Waverly did an amazing job of persevering. After giving up a lead in the fourth and in overtime, they continued to focus on making the next play to win.
“Credit to Wahoo for that run, but I think our girls knew we gave them a few opportunities with our own errors,” Cockerill said. “But our girls were able to just move on to the next play. It is so important for this team to learn from a mistake, but not dwell on it. There is no time in this game to spend too much time worrying about a previous play and our girls did a great job of moving on.”
Carter was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 16 points and also had the game-winning shot. Both Parker Christiansen and Steckelberg scored eight points, Clarke finished with seven, Radenslaben had five and Emelia Rourke scored two points.
The Vikings found themselves on the other side of the scoreboard in a makeup game with conference foe Bennington on Jan. 17. Waverly was playing from behind the entire game and ended up losing 49-37.
Early on, the Badgers limited the Vikings to just seven points. After one-quarter of play, Waverly was behind 12-7.
Things got no better in the second for the Vikings with just two points scored. This led to them being in a 23-9 hole at halftime.
Waverly did much better in the third quarter. They were able to tie the Badgers on the scoreboard with 11 points, making it 34-20 heading to the fourth.
Both Emelia Rourke and Abbie Carter knocked down three-pointers late in the game that cut into Bennington’s lead, but it wasn’t enough to make it all the way back to win.
The Vikings shot 22% from the field and they could only make 9% from three. Waverly was also out-rebounded 43 to 25 by the Badgers.
Pacing the Vikings with nine points in the contest was Clarke and Christiansen had seven. Coming up with three points was Rourke, Harms scored two and Jaelyn Dicke had one point.
Waverly is the fifth seed in the Eastern Midland Conference Tournament this week. They played at Elkhorn on Jan. 24.