Vikings get huge victory over Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors

WAVERLY – To hang tough with the Wahoo girls basketball team, which came into the matchup between the Vikings and Warriors as the No. 1 team in C-1, Waverly knew they were going to have to play sharp. They were able to accomplish that, on defense and in the post, in a thrilling 47-45 victory in double overtime Jan. 20.

“I thought our will to win was exceptional,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “We just kept fighting. On a night when we only hit one three-point shot, it all started with our defense. The girls communicated very well and we got the ball inside to take advantage of our matchups.”

A slow start for Wahoo offensively had the Warriors trailing the Vikings 8-2 midway through the first quarter. A three-pointer from Karley Golladay made it a one-possession game at 8-5.

Wahoo ended up outscoring Waverly 6-3 the rest of the quarter and were leading 11-10 going to the second.

The Vikings wasted no time taking the lead back at 13-11 with a three from Paige Radenslaben. Another three from Golladay for the Warriors trimmed the deficit to 19-16.

To the surprise of many, it wasn’t Wahoo who led at the half, but Waverly 21-18.