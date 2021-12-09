Vikings finish week with a .500 record

WAVERLY – The Class B No. 3 Waverly boys basketball team are 1-1 after two tough shooting performance to start the year. They were able to defeat Grand Island Northwest 47-34 on the road but then lost to Elkhorn 56-41 at home.
Early on against GI Northwest, the Vikings found themselves trailing 6-0. AJ Heffelfinger finally got Waverly on the board with a corner three that trimmed the deficit to three.
The Vikings were able to get three more points and tie the game at six, in what was a lower scoring first quarter than anticipated.
Preston Harms was able to get Waverly off to a much better start scoring the ball in the second. He made a wide open three that put the Vikings up 9-6.
Waverly would score 10 more points in the quarter putting their total up to 13 for the second. GI Northwest was able to stick right with them with 12 of their own. Going into halftime, it was the maroon Vikings that were up 19-18.
To begin the third quarter GI Northwest threw the first punch. They outscored Waverly 9-5 and as a result, built a 27-24 edge.
Landon Tjaden helped change that with a clutch three-pointer that tied the score.
It also helped to spark an eight-point run for the Vikings giving them a 32-27 edge after three quarters of play. That run was capped off with a fastbreak layup by Samuel Schernikau thanks to a great steal by Cole Murray on a GI Northwest inbound pass.
After a made two-point bucket by GI Northwest to open the fourth, Tjaden connected on another three.
Also hitting some more threes was Harms, who knocked in two during the quarter and had 10 of his 15 points as well.
Finishing right behind Harms in the scoring department was Murray with 13. Just missing out on double digits was Heffelinger with nine points, while Tjaden scored six, and Schernikau and Nordstrom had two points apiece.
Similar to the Northwest game, Waverly was down early at 4-0 against Elkhorn. They trimmed that deficit to one point with a made three by Heffelinger.
On the next possession down, Murray got in on the action with a three of his own.
Later on, in the first, it was tied at 9-9 when Heffelfinger came up with a steal. On that same possession, he found himself open for a three that put the Vikings up 12-9.
After that play, the Antlers went on a scoring run that extended into the second quarter. At one point Waverly was trailing 18-12.
Harms was able to stop the run with a fastbreak layup that was created by the ball being knocked loose by Murray.
Trailing by 15 points later in the quarter, Harms was open in the corner for a three and didn’t miss. He did the same the same thing the next time down the court and all of a sudden it was 29-20 in favor of Elkhorn.
Despite the made shots, the Antlers didn’t waiver from their game plan. It helped them keep a solid lead into the final frame up 45-36.
The Vikings tried to create some problems with a run late in the fourth quarter. A layup on a fast break attempt by Harms cut Elkhorn’s lead down to 45-38.
In the end, it wasn’t enough, as the Antlers closed out the game on a 12-4 scoring run.
A key difference in the outcome was Waverly only shot 29% from the field compared to 41% for Elkhorn. They also shot 50% at the free-throw line and 22% from three, which in most games is hard to overcome.
Leading the Vikings with 15 points and one steal was Harms. Heffelfinger had 11 points, eight rebounds and four assists, while Murray scored nine points, had four assists and two rebounds.
The Vikings were back in action in a road contest against Blair and York this week. The game against the Bears was on Dec. 7 and the game with the Dukes is set for Dec. 9.