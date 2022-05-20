Vikings boys take home B-3 district runner-up

WAVERLY- In a tough district that went down to the wire, the Waverly boys track team took home second place with 140 points. On the girl’s side, the Vikings got third with 76 points.

“Overall, I was very pleased with how we competed. We have a couple of kids that are battling injuries right now and that is always disappointing for those kids, especially Hogan Wingrove who is battling a bum hamstring,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. Anna Clark hit a hurdle in the 300s, but she got back up and finished, and that shows her character, but it was just not enough to get in. We got a few kids in that were somewhat of a surprise. Jolee Wiese and Avery Scott had big PR’S in the pole vault and got in so that was fun. We set a goal at the beginning of the year to get all six relays to state and we accomplished that goal. We should be set up for a good performance next week.”

Leading Waverly with two first place finishes for the boys was Grant Schere. He broke 11 seconds in the 100 by running a 10.87 and posted a time of 22.36 in the 200 meter dash.

Setting a personal record time of 22.90 and getting fifth in the 200 meter dash was Garrett Jenkins. That was good enough to earn him one of the six qualifying times across all districts outside the top three.

In the 400 meter dash, both Alex Leuenberger and AJ Heffelfinger placed in the top three. Leuenberger won the event posting a time of 50.44 and Heffelfinger took third place running a 50.87.

Coming in second place in the 800 meter run was Cole Murray clocking a 2:00.71. Three spots behind Murray and qualifying for state in fifth was Keaton Bowker finishing in a PR time of 2:04.98.

Breaking the tape in second place in the 300 meter hurdles in a personal record time of 41.92 was Preston Harms. Hogan Wingrove was two spots back in fourth clocking a 42.18, which was good enough to get him to Burke on time.

In the 4x100 and the 4x400 meter relays, the Vikings were able to take the district crown. Preston Harms, Alex Leuenberger, Murray, and Schere ran a 43.18 in the 4x100, and Braxton Smith, Leuenberger, Murray, and Heffelfinger posted a 3:22.51 in the 4x400.

Despite getting third in the 4x800, Waverly was fast enough to get in on time. Billy Connot, Keaton Bowker, Daniel Kasparek, and Murray ran an 8:18.25.

Winning the shot put competition for the Vikings was Trevor Brown. He was able to finish with a personal record throw with a mark of 52-02.50.

Taking second and third place in the high jump competition was Cohen Burhoop and Landon Scott. They both ended up clearing 6-01.

It was a battle for third place in the boy’s pole vault. Scott and Sam Schernikau of Waverly and Mitchell Jacobs of Norris all got over 12-08. Due to prior misses at other heights, Scott and Jacobs tied for third and qualified for state and Schernikau ended up getting fifth.

The final qualifier for the Vikings on the boy’s side was Zach Hartman. He ended up getting second place overall with a mark of 41-06.50.

Alonna Depalma picked up the only district title for the Waverly girls. It came in the 400 meter dash, where she broke the tape in a time of 1:01.02.

In the 800 meter dash, Millie Waldo got to state for the second year in a row in the 800 meter run. She took third place in the event by clocking a 2:26.33.

Coming in fourth place for the Vikings and getting to state on time were Joslyn Rice and Mary Shulyak. Rice ran a 26.79 in the 200 meter dash and Shulyak clocked a 16.58 and got fourth in 100 meter hurdles.

Running a personal record time of 5:44.97 in the mile was freshman Lillie Benes. That was good enough to get her fifth place and to Burke as an extra six qualifier.

Similar to the boys, the girls had two relays that won. The 4x400 meter relay team of Joslyn Rice, Anna Clarke, Millie Waldo, and Depalma broke the tape in a time of 4:12.24, and Marissa Gross, Lillie Benes, Depalma, and Millie Waldo ran a 9:49.36 in the 4x800.

Getting third place, but getting to state on time was the 4x100 team. Sydney Hanke, Alyssa Folds, Rice, and Shulyak ran a 51.50.

Hitting the automatic qualifying distance in both the discus and shot put for Waverly was Katyn Kappler. She got fourth in both events with PR tosses of 36-11.50 in the shot put and 117-06 in the discus.

Mya Dubas was able to get second place overall in the triple jump with a mark of 35-03. That was a new personal record for the junior.

Both Jolee Wiese and Avery Scott were able to set new PRs for themselves in the pole vault. They cleared 9-10 and got fifth and eighth place to get to state on automatic qualifying heights.

The Vikings will be competing in the Class B State Track Meet on May 18 and 19 at Omaha Burke Stadium. Waverly has lots of athletes competing, so make sure to come out and support them.