Vikings are state bound for fourth straight year

WAVERLY – For the fourth time in four years, the Waverly volleyball team is marching on to the State Volleyball Tournament. They qualified after defeating Bennington 25-19, 25-15, and 25-13 during the B-3 District Final on Oct. 30 in Waverly.
It was somewhat of a slow start for the Vikings in the first set with the score tied at 14-14 after a block by Bennington. Waverly would win the next three points of the set, on kills by Hannah Allick, Bekka Allick and Kara Kassebaum.
A block by Hannah Allick extended the lead out to four. The Vikings would eventually win the set by six on a kill and an ace by Bekka Allick.
“Boy did we have nerves and adrenaline,” Waverly Volleyball Coach Terri Neujahr said. “We missed five serves in the first set and they were out by a lot. It was a really big deal for us to control our heart rate and adrenaline and we talked a lot about that.”
The Badgers kept it close once again at the beginning of the second, but it was Waverly who was able to pull away with a kill and an ace by Bekka Allick making the score 17-14. The Vikings would win eight of the final nine points of the set and closed it out with a block by Kassebaum and a kill by Bekka Allick.
Waverly jumped out to a commanding 3-0 lead in the third set after a kill by Bekka Allick. From there, the Vikings continued to roll with an ace by Ellie Rine, a kill by Eden Moore, and then a hit that was long by Bennington.
A big reason for the Viking’s dominant play from the midpoint of the second on was their play at the net. They picked up several blocks or were getting their hands on balls and taking speed off the Badgers’ hits.
“We have really been working on blocking hard and getting positive block touches,” Neujahr said. “You know, sometimes we don’t block a ton of balls, but sometimes getting those positive touches is a big deal. There was definitely a time in the middle of the second and into the third, where we blocked a lot of balls back and it was very frustrating to Bennington that they couldn’t get the ball past the net. They were also giving the ball away on tips and rolls to compensate for that, and that played into our hand.”
Leading the Vikings with 12 kills was Bekka Allick, while Jaelyn Dicke had eight, Kassebaum had five, Moore finished with four and Hannah Allick had three. Five of the nine blocks in the match for Waverly were recorded by Mady Banitt, Kassebaum had four, and both Moore and Hannah Allick finished with one.
At the service line, Bekka Allick paced the team with three aces. Coming off the bench, Rine had two and both Karsen VanScoy and Kassebaum had one.
Defensively, Hannah Allick had 27 assists and 12 digs. Earning 18 digs was VanScoy, Dicke had 15 and Bekka Allick earned 10.
The Vikings enter the Class B State Volleyball Tournament as the third seed. They took on Grand Island Northwest in the first round on Nov. 3. Look for results in next week’s newspaper.
