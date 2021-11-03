Vikings are state bound for fourth straight year

A big reason for the Viking’s dominant play from the midpoint of the second on was their play at the net. They picked up several blocks or were getting their hands on balls and taking speed off the Badgers’ hits.

“We have really been working on blocking hard and getting positive block touches,” Neujahr said. “You know, sometimes we don’t block a ton of balls, but sometimes getting those positive touches is a big deal. There was definitely a time in the middle of the second and into the third, where we blocked a lot of balls back and it was very frustrating to Bennington that they couldn’t get the ball past the net. They were also giving the ball away on tips and rolls to compensate for that, and that played into our hand.”

Leading the Vikings with 12 kills was Bekka Allick, while Jaelyn Dicke had eight, Kassebaum had five, Moore finished with four and Hannah Allick had three. Five of the nine blocks in the match for Waverly were recorded by Mady Banitt, Kassebaum had four, and both Moore and Hannah Allick finished with one.

At the service line, Bekka Allick paced the team with three aces. Coming off the bench, Rine had two and both Karsen VanScoy and Kassebaum had one.

Defensively, Hannah Allick had 27 assists and 12 digs. Earning 18 digs was VanScoy, Dicke had 15 and Bekka Allick earned 10.