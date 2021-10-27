Springer pretrial hearing continued

WAHOO – During a pretrial hearing, a former librarian facing charges of theft waived her right to a speedy trial and asked for a continuance.

Lori Springer of Valparaiso was in Saunders County District Court on Oct. 18, where her attorney, Matthew J. Knipe of Berry Law Firm in Omaha, told the judge Springer would waive her right for a speedy trail and asked for a continuance of the pretrial hearing.

Judge Christina Marroquin approved both motions. The pretrial hearing will be held on Dec. 20. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on Jan. 24, 2022.

Springer is charged with theft and misconduct stemming from incidents that occurred while she was director of the Valparaiso Public Library in Valparaiso.

Investigators began to look into Springer’s actions as library director after members of the village board questioned purchases being made allegedly for the library.

Springer was arrested on April 22 after a search warrant was executed by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator at her home in Valparaiso. Following her arrest, Springer was released after paying 10% of the $10,000 bond that was set by the court.